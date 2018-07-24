Digital Trends
Nomad creates a wireless charging pad just for the Tesla Model 3

Steven Winkelman
By
nomad wireless charging pad for tesla screen shot 2018 07 23 at 12 03 pm

While you’d imagine that Elon Musk and his team would have thought of every tiny detail when it comes to the  Tesla Model 3, they did manage to leave one thing out: A wireless charging pad for smartphones. Sure, there’s a charging dock with two USB ports that’s tailor-made for phones, but who wants to deal with messy cables?

Luckily, Nomad has the perfect solution. The company has created a premium wireless charging pad that fits perfectly into the charging dock on the Tesla Model 3. The wireless charging pad is powered by the dual USB ports and simply slides into the charging dock. And since it’s coated with a thermoplastic rubber and has walls on both the sides and bottom, you won’t need to worry about the pad or your devices moving while driving.

In addition to being a perfect fit for the Tesla, the charging pad has been engineered to ensure you get a quick charge. There’s two 7.5-watt charging coils, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. There’s also an integrated 6,000mAh battery that can give your phones an extra boost, even when the car is turned off.  Nomad claims its custom-engineered pad for the Tesla is able to charge a completely depleted phone to 50 percent within an hour.

And it’s not just iPhones and other flagships that will charge via the wireless charging pad: Nomad promises any phone that has wireless charging capabilities will work with the pad. There are even optional spacers in the box that will allow you to easily prop up smaller phones so they can charge wirelessly.

The wireless charging pad for the Tesla Model 3 is just the latest creation from the minimalist team at Nomad. The company is known for creating products that are both durable and gorgeous.

You can pre-order the wireless charger for the Tesla Model 3 now on the Nomad site. The charger usually sells for $150, however there’s a pre-order promotion that brings the price down to a more affordable $130. And while orders for the Tesla Model 3 take nearly a year to fulfill, Nomad plans to begin shipping its wireless charging pad on September 1.

