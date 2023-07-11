 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Bend or break? Watch the Nothing Phone 2 face its first durability test

Trevor Mogg
By
The Nothing Phone 2 undergoes a durability test.
JerryRigEverything

One of the biggest smartphone launches of the year took place on Tuesday, and popular YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of JerryRigEverything — wasted no time in subjecting the new Nothing Phone 2 to one of his trademark durability tests.

Now, Nelson usually accompanies his torture-test videos with a dryly delivered though often amusing commentary, but on this occasion, he decided that, being the Nothing phone an’ all that, he’d say absolutely nothing and let the visuals do the talking instead.

Recommended Videos

For those unfamiliar with the YouTuber’s testing procedure, put simply, he performs the kind of unspeakable acts on new phones that no one should ever dream of carrying out themselves. Indeed, he does it so you don’t have to.

Related

And while smartphones in the real world will almost certainly never face the kind of stress that Nelson puts them through (after all, who’s going to accidentally hold a naked flame to their phone’s screen for 30 seconds?), his enthusiastically delivered tests do give you a clear sense of just how durable a device is.

You can check out Nelson’s efforts with the Nothing Phone 2 in the video below:

I have Nothing 2 say...

As you can see, the Nothing Phone 2 holds up pretty well to Nelson’s various antics, which include scratching, scraping, burning, and, always the tense part of his videos, bending. Yes, some phones snap clean in two. The Nothing Phone 2 didn’t.

Perhaps the hardest part to watch is when Nelson drags the box cutter down the side of the Android phone’s aluminum frame, which, as you’d expect, cuts up pretty badly. On the plus side, a decent amount of scratching on the in-display fingerprint sensor (it also has face unlock) didn’t stop it from continuing to function as it should.

The bottom line is, the Nothing Phone 2 looks like a pretty solid piece of kit, earning it several thumbs-ups from Nelson throughout the video.

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 2 are live now, while regular sales start on Monday, July 17.

Want to find out more about the new Nothing Phone 2? Digital Trends has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max face off in brutal drop test
samsung galaxy s23 ultra iphone 14 pro max drop test watch phonebuff

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is one of the year's best phones. It comes equipped with the powerful new, purpose-build Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a 200MP main camera, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the device (which means heavy durability).

But there’s another question — how does Gorilla Glass Victus 2 hold up against Apple’s confidently-named 'Ceramic Shield' on the iPhone 14 Pro Max? YouTuber PhoneBuff did a drop test to find that very answer.

Read more
The Nothing Phone 2 just got a spec upgrade I can’t wait for
Nothing Phone 1 Glyph Interface lights.

Nothing, the buzzy consumer electronics upstart from former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has just announced plans for its next smartphone venture. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Pei divulged that the company’s next phone will use a flagship Qualcomm chip. 
Pei confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will come equipped with one of Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 series processors. However, he stopped short of confirming the exact chip.

Is it the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside?

Read more
The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year
Nothing Phone 1 Glyph Interface lights.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints.

“We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” CEO Carl Pei said in an interview with Inverse. “We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward.”

Read more