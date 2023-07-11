 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Is the Nothing Phone 2 available in the U.S.?

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
The back of the Nothing Phone 2 with the lights activated.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Nothing has been growing in popularity ever since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 last year, and now that the company is launching its second flagship smartphone — the Nothing Phone 2 — more people than ever before are itching to get their hands on a Nothing smartphone. While there was plenty to like about the Phone 1, the fact that it wasn’t available in the U.S. at launch made it difficult to get the widespread attention that it deserved.

Now that the Nothing Phone 2 is here, however, U.S. fans are wondering if they’re finally going to get their hands on it at launch or if it’ll be regionally exclusive like its predecessor. The Nothing Phone 1 eventually made its way stateside, but it was far from a full-on launch and happened six months after the smartphone debuted for the rest of the world, so fans of the company are hoping that won’t be the case with its successor.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about if the Nothing Phone 2 is available in the U.S. or if American fans of Nothing will have to keep waiting for it.

Related

The Nothing Phone 2 is available in the United States

The Nothing Phone 2's home screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In short, yes, the Nothing Phone 2 is available in the U.S. at launch. The Nothing Phone 2 is getting a global release this time, so it’ll be accessible to everyone around the world at the same time. While it may be available in the U.S., understand that the Nothing Phone 2 is still a relatively niche device, so don’t expect to find it for sale at major electronics retailers like Best Buy or Walmart. Instead, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase exclusively through the Nothing website.

On Nothing’s site, you’ll find the three different versions of the Nothing Phone 2: the $599 version with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, the $699 version with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM, and the $799 version with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 2 is available in two colors, including dark gray and white.

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 2 are live right now, while regular sales will begin on Friday, July 17.

The Nothing Phone 2 works with these U.S. carriers

The power button on the Nothing Phone 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Although the Nothing Phone 2 will be available in the U.S., it won’t be supported by all major wireless carriers, unfortunately. The Nothing Phone 2 is certified to work with T-Mobile and AT&T, two of the largest service providers, but it’s important to note that it isn’t certified to work with Verizon. You can try putting a Verizon SIM card in the Nothing Phone 2 to see what happens, but there’s no guarantee from Nothing it will work.

While it’s certainly disappointing for anyone who doesn’t have service plans with T-Mobile or AT&T, it does make some amount of sense that the Nothing Phone 2 hasn’t been adopted by all carriers yet, given that it’s still a relatively niche device. Hopefully, Nothing will continue to grow in popularity, and more providers will support the company’s devices by the time the Nothing Phone 3 rolls around.

Editors' Recommendations

Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer
A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites…
This is our very first look at the Nothing Phone 2
The Nothing Phone 1's camera module.

After months of anticipation, we've finally gotten our first glimpse at the Nothing Phone 2. Announced this morning, the Nothing Phone 2 is set to release later this summer, roughly a year after the launch of the Nothing Phone 1.

The teaser image of the Phone 2 released by Nothing doesn't tell us much given how zoomed in it is. In fact, it's tough to tell what part of the phone we're actually looking at. The video posted to the Nothing Twitter account shows a small red light flickering on and off, but it's unclear which LED it is on the phone's rear. Regardless of what the light ends up being, the Phone 1 hung its hat on its unique design and the Phone 2 seems to be following its lead in that regard.

Read more
If you like cheap phones, you’ll love these 2 new Moto G options
The Moto G Stylus 2023, standing upright on a couch, with its display turned on.

The budget smartphone market is a bustling space right now, with great phones from Nokia and Samsung making big waves. Motorola is the unofficial king of the budget smartphone, but its throne is looking quite shaky right now. That might be why it's decided to remix some classics this year, releasing new versions of the Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus.

While there are definitely some improvements in the 2023 versions of both phones, Motorola has also made some cutbacks for both, making these new versions remixes of past classics rather than pure upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023).
Moto G 5G (2023)

Read more
One of the iPhone 15 Pro’s biggest features may not happen at all
The side of the iPhone 14 Pro showing the volume controls.

It’s spring, and that usually means that the iPhone rumor mill is nonstop — and that’s been especially true in recent weeks. It seems that some news about the next-generation iPhone 15 has been hitting the headlines every day lately, and there’s even been a lot of back and forth this year. One of the hottest rumors circulating has revolved around the iPhone 15 Pro’s buttons ... or possible lack thereof.

If you haven’t heard yet, there has been a lot of speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro will not only replace the mute switch with a button but that it will also ditch physical buttons and replace them with solid-state buttons using haptic engines.

Read more