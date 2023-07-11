Is the Nothing Phone 2 available in the U.S.?

Nothing has been growing in popularity ever since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 last year, and now that the company is launching its second flagship smartphone — the Nothing Phone 2 — more people than ever before are itching to get their hands on a Nothing smartphone. While there was plenty to like about the Phone 1, the fact that it wasn’t available in the U.S. at launch made it difficult to get the widespread attention that it deserved.

Now that the Nothing Phone 2 is here, however, U.S. fans are wondering if they’re finally going to get their hands on it at launch or if it’ll be regionally exclusive like its predecessor. The Nothing Phone 1 eventually made its way stateside, but it was far from a full-on launch and happened six months after the smartphone debuted for the rest of the world, so fans of the company are hoping that won’t be the case with its successor.

Here’s everything you need to know about if the Nothing Phone 2 is available in the U.S. or if American fans of Nothing will have to keep waiting for it.

The Nothing Phone 2 is available in the United States

In short, yes, the Nothing Phone 2 is available in the U.S. at launch. The Nothing Phone 2 is getting a global release this time, so it’ll be accessible to everyone around the world at the same time. While it may be available in the U.S., understand that the Nothing Phone 2 is still a relatively niche device, so don’t expect to find it for sale at major electronics retailers like Best Buy or Walmart. Instead, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase exclusively through the Nothing website.

On Nothing’s site, you’ll find the three different versions of the Nothing Phone 2: the $599 version with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, the $699 version with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM, and the $799 version with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 2 is available in two colors, including dark gray and white.

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 2 are live right now, while regular sales will begin on Friday, July 17.

The Nothing Phone 2 works with these U.S. carriers

Although the Nothing Phone 2 will be available in the U.S., it won’t be supported by all major wireless carriers, unfortunately. The Nothing Phone 2 is certified to work with T-Mobile and AT&T, two of the largest service providers, but it’s important to note that it isn’t certified to work with Verizon. You can try putting a Verizon SIM card in the Nothing Phone 2 to see what happens, but there’s no guarantee from Nothing it will work.

While it’s certainly disappointing for anyone who doesn’t have service plans with T-Mobile or AT&T, it does make some amount of sense that the Nothing Phone 2 hasn’t been adopted by all carriers yet, given that it’s still a relatively niche device. Hopefully, Nothing will continue to grow in popularity, and more providers will support the company’s devices by the time the Nothing Phone 3 rolls around.

