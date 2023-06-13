 Skip to main content
One of 2023’s most hyped phones will launch on July 11

Andy Boxall
By
Nothing Phone 1 showing the Glyph Interface.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Be prepared, because between now and mid-July, one particular hype train is going to be running at full speed. Nothing, the technology company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will release its second smartphone on July 11. The Nothing Phone 2 is definitely one of the most anticipated new phone releases of the year, and judging by how well received the Nothing Phone 1 was this time last year, the sequel is sure to gather plenty of attention.

There are several good reasons why it should be talked about, with the main one this time being we know it’s going to be released in the U.S. The Nothing Phone 1 wasn’t sold in the U.S. upon launch but did later get a small, focused release to appease the dedicated fans patiently waiting for it. That’s all changing this time, and Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 2 will be getting a U.S. release right from the start.

The other reason to be excited is based on how good the Nothing Phone 1 is, and how lacking the U.S. is in choice for those who don’t want to spend $1,000 on a new phone. We don’t know how much the Nothing Phone 2 will cost yet, but we’d expect it to take on phones like the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Samsung Galaxy A54. Having another high-quality, desirable smartphone to choose from in this price range will be most welcome.

Despite the launch coming next month, plenty of rumors, along with official information from the company itself, have given us a good idea of what to expect from the Nothing Phone 2 already. You can catch up on everything we know about it in our comprehensive Phone 2 roundup here. Nothing will officially launch the Phone 2 on July 11 at 11 a.m. ET (08:00 a.m. PT), through an event taking place online, which will be streamed on the company’s own website.

The Phone 2 will be Nothing’s second product announcement of 2023, and its second sequel too. It released the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds at the end of March this year, which followed up on the brand’s first-ever product, the Nothing Ear 1.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
