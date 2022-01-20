  1. Mobile

Using Google Keep on a Samsung S21? Don’t install One UI 4

Rahul Srinivas
By

Samsung has been busy rolling out Android 12 updates to a bunch of smartphones over the past few weeks. While the rollout has been largely bug-free, a specific subset of Samsung users has encountered a rather peculiar issue. Apparently, the move to Android 12 and One UI 4.0 seems to have caused an inadvertent bug with Google’s popular note-taking app Google Keep on select Samsung smartphones.

According to the user who first reported this problem, he noticed the issue after finding that an auto-numbered list on his Google Keep app behaving strangely. Whenever he tried to navigate through the list by scrolling, the bug caused extra numbers to be automatically added. The problem also manifests whenever users try to add newer items to the list. The user in question was using a Samsung Galaxy S21+.

The user also shared a screenshot showing the result of what the bug had done to his numbered list. Because he could not get Samsung or Google to respond to this bug, the only fix he could think of was to open the numbered list using a web browser on a PC, where it is correctly displayed.

A screengrab showing the issue with numbered lists on the Google Keep app on Samsung smartphones.
The latest One UI 4.0 update is messing up numbered lists on the Google Keep app. Tim O 8971/ Google Support Forums

While people have been talking about this peculiar problem for over two months at Google’s support forums, it gained substantial traction after a 9to5Google report prompted a Google volunteer contributor to confirm and acknowledge the problem exists. The contributor, a Diamond Product Expert on Google Forums, also revealed that there is no timeline for when to expect a fix as of yet. Chances are, we may only see a fix whenever Google issues an update for Google Keep on the Play Store.

Interestingly, not all smartphones running One UI 4.0 atop Android 12 seem to be affected by the problem. The issue appears to primarily affect some units of flagship-grade devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy Note 20. So far, there have been no reports of any Samsung Galaxy A series or M series phones facing this issue.

Nevertheless, if you happen to own one of the smartphones mentioned above, and also use Google Keep on Android a lot, it might be a good idea to hold off on the long-awaited Android 12 One UI 4.0 update for a couple of days. For those who don’t use Google Keep at all, we don’t see any reason you should push back the One UI update.

Editors' Recommendations

The BlackBerry Key2 shows why software updates really matter

BlackBerry Key2 keyboard.

Google Play Games for Windows PCs rolls out in limited beta

Windows PC running Google Play Games.

The best LAPA loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

the best lapa loadouts in call of duty warzone modern warfare 20220119100519

If you have a smart TV, you need an ad-blocker

Roku Home Screen with ads missing.

Best robot vacuum deals for January 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.

This Alienware prebuilt gaming PC deal will save you $400

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition

Best Keurig deals for January 2022

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap Fitbit deals for January 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best air purifier deals for January 2022

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Best air fryer deals for January 2022

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best Dyson deals for January 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best oven deals for January 2022

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

This 70-inch TV is down to $600 in time for the Super Bowl

TCL 70-inch 4K 4-Series Smart TV