The most powerful OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the U.S.

If you’re thinking about getting a OnePlus 10 Pro, there’s a new version on its way that may tempt you further. On June 15 OnePlus will release the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the U.S. and Canada, joining the 8GB/128GB model that launched in April. For some reason, OnePlus staggered the launch of the two OnePlus 10 Pro versions in the U.S. and Canada, while countries including the U.K. sold both at launch.

The new 12GB/256GB version costs $969, up from $899 for the 8GB/128GB version, and it will only come in the Volcanic Black color. You’ll be able to purchase it through OnePlus’s online store, Amazon, or through Best Buy, and if you do so between June 15 and June 20, you get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for free.

One thing to note is the OnePlus 10 Pro works on T-Mobile and Verizon’s 5G network, but OnePlus states it will only work on AT&T’s 4G LTE network. This isn’t specific to the 12GB/256GB version, but affects the cheaper 8GB/128GB model, too, and is something to be aware of if you’re planning to use an AT&T SIM card with the phone. It’ll still work, you just won’t get 5G. You may get 5G E, but that’s another thing entirely.

Has anything else about the OnePlus 10 Pro changed? No, the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage space sits alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, you view a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and take photos with the Hasselblad-tuned triple-lens camera on the back. This consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera capable of taking 3.3x optical zoom shots. See how Hasselblad’s software affects the camera performance when we tested it against other OnePlus phones.

We reviewed the 12GB/256GB model in April, so the excellent performance we experienced gives you an idea of what to expect if you spend the extra to get the top model. Is it worth it? Our advice is not to worry about the RAM too much, but do consider the internal storage space as there’s no option to increase it with a MicroSD card. This matters if you’re playing games, as Diablo Immortal takes up 10GB of space in total on its own, for example.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB/256GB version will be released on June 15.

