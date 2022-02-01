OnePlus 10 Pro could still run OxygenOS 12 outside of China

Soon after confirming its integration with Oppo in late 2021, OnePlus announced that its 2022 flagship phone would be the first to run a new unified OS. For those who aren’t aware, the company is merging OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS. The OnePlus 10 Pro in China already runs ColorOS 12.1. However, it looks like the global variant of the device will still feature the latest version of the beloved OxygenOS.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar, the launch of the unified OS has been delayed. As a result, the OnePlus 10 Pro could run OxygenOS 12 outside of China. While this might come as good news for OnePlus fans, it also means that the launch of the upcoming OS has been delayed, so the phone won’t get a unified OS until a future update at an unspecified date.

Speaking with Digital Trends, Pete Lau, Oppo’s chief product officer and OnePlus co-founder, justified the unification of the operating systems by saying that the approach would be efficient and effective for the upcoming product portfolio. However, if the new report is to be believed, the unified OS is very much still under development. The upcoming OS is touted to be fast, smooth, reliable, feature-rich, and lightweight. OnePlus has also committed to providing at least three major Android updates and four years of security patches with the new unified version of the OS.

OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch still pending

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It gets up to 256GB internal storage using UFS 3.1 for improved speed. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, it has a dynamic refresh rate that operates between 1Hz and 120Hz for improved power efficiency.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80-watt SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The claimed figures include the phone reaching 100% in just 32 minutes over wired charging. As for the optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch globally sometime around March. However, there is still no confirmation on the launch timeline.

