The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021, initially in China ahead of global availability. We’re clearly not far from the release because OnePlus 10 Pro renders have already given us our first look at the next flagship, and now almost all of the specs have leaked online.

The latest development comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, who has partnered with 91Mobiles to reveal the expected details about the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. If you look closely at the renders, it seems like the device will have curved edges, which makes sense since the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to borrow design elements from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with the camera module melding into the right edge.

The alert slider and power button lie on the right edge, while the volume rocker could still be on the left. There is no room for the headphone jack, but it will have a USB-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille placed at the bottom.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is expected to become official by the end of this month and follow the new naming convention. It will be the flagship system on a chip that is likely to be found on most of the high-end 2022 Android smartphones. As for configuration, the next OnePlus flagship is expected to come in 8GB/128GB LPDDR5 RAM and 12GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. According to the leak, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery that will have support for 125-watt wired fast charging — up from 65W on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. It could be led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and be accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom. It may also feature a 32MP selfie shooter. It will be rated IP68 for water resistance.

This is a fairly comprehensive set of leaks, and it looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro will be on par with most upcoming flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

