Six new OnePlus devices leak, including the 10 Ultra

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

OnePlus is gearing up to release six new phones in 2022, according to a recent leak. It’s been common knowledge that the Chinese company has been interested in bringing its premier devices overseas, but the six new phones rumored to debut later this year could prove that OnePlus is going all-out with its newest releases.

According to a tweet from leaker Yogesh Brar first spotted by 91mobiles, the six phones will be released over the course of 2022, one phone every month or so. The device closest to the horizon is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and Brar says that an official announcement for its worldwide release date should be coming before the end of March. This seems to fit in with what OnePlus has told the public so far regarding the 10 Pro, so it seems plausible that Brar is correct.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products

•OnePlus 10 Pro – March
•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April
•OnePlus Nord 2T – April End/Early May
•OnePlus 10R – May
•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) – July
•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) – Late Q3

&mdash; Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

The other phones mentioned in the leak include the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launching in April, the OnePlus Nord 2T launching in late April/early May, the OnePlus 10R launching in May, the OnePlus Nord 3 launching in July, and the OnePlus 10 Ultra launching in the more ambiguous “late Q3.”

Most of the phones included in the leak are pretty standard fare for OnePlus’ typical line of smartphones, however, the OnePlus 10 Ultra is certainly an eye-catcher. The base 10 Pro’s worldwide release has been anticipated for quite some time, and as more and more people get their hands on it, it seems to be a solid device. Knowing that a more powerful version is coming down the line that’s meant to potentially rival high-end Samsung and Apple phones is an exciting prospect for smartphone enthusiasts.

The unfortunate part about this leak is that Brar doesn’t explicitly state which regions each phone will be available in. OnePlus has had a major focus on the Asian market with phones like the OnePlus 9R being exclusive to India, so it seems likely that the 10R included in the leak might not see a worldwide release. With that in mind, it’s likely that several of the phones listed will stay in the Asian market unless demand for them elsewhere makes OnePlus consider other regions for release.

