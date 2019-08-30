The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this year, and they were both considered some of the best phones of the year, especially for the price. OnePlus, however, has a six-month release schedule — and is expected to follow up on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro’s success with the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro.

A few images and details have emerged about the phones over the past few months, and we now have a pretty good idea about what to expect from the devices. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Design

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro offer very modern designs, and as such we’re expecting the phones to largely stick to that design for the 7T and 7T Pro. In fact, a few images have leaked reportedly showing what the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will look like, and they’re almost identical to their predecessors. The leak comes from OnLeaks and PriceBaba, and shows renders of both phones in detail.

As you can see, at least from the front, the OnePlus 7T looks the same as the original OnePlus 7. The back, however, is a bit of a different story. Instead of the vertically aligned dual camera sensors, it looks like the OnePlus 7T will include a triple-lens camera in a circular camera module.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, looks identical to the standard OnePlus 7T, including the pop-up selfie camera and the vertically aligned triple camera. It’s interesting that OnePlus hasn’t adopted the same design language for the cameras on the back.

Specs

The leak from OnLeaks also offers some details about the specs of the phones. Notably, the phones offer very similar specs compared to the previous-generation phones, though with a few notable differences.

According to the leak, the standard OnePlus 7T will offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — though we wouldn’t be surprised to see an option for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, like on the OnePlus 7. The leak doesn’t mention display specs, but we’re expecting the standard OnePlus 7T to feature a 1080p display, which differentiates it from the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Speaking of the OnePlus 7T Pro, it’ll also feature a Snapdragon 855+, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — though again, there will almost certainly be options for more RAM and storage, considering the OnePlus 7 Pro offers up to a whopping 12GB of RAM. The device is also expected to have a 1440p display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Pricing and release date

The OnLeaks leak also notes release dates — and according to the leak, the phone may be released on September 26 in India, and will be available on October 15. That’s quite a bit earlier than the “T” release from last year — the OnePlus 6T was announced on October 29 and released on November 6, and we would argue that a slightly later date is probably more likely.

