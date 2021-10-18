The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is out, giving fans of the series a nice wearable memento for their wrist. It features new Harry Potter-themed watch faces and a new band and buckle. The new wearable supports 110 workout modes and comes with a heart rate sensor, stress monitor, and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) sensor. It is priced at 16,999 rupees in India, which translates to $225.
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition will be available via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, the Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores. It will go on sale starting October 21. If you are in India and are willing to purchase the new OnePlus product, you can take advantage of an extra discount of 1,000 rupees using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.
