Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, which has previously released various earbuds, is reportedly going truly wireless in its next release of the audio accessory.

Some OnePlus earbuds, such as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, offer Bluetooth connectivity, but there is still a cord that connects the earpieces. In comparison, Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are truly wireless, and it is rumored that OnePlus will soon roll out a product with a similar design.

Reliable Twitter leaker Max J. uploaded a teaser image that supposedly depicts the upcoming OnePlus earbuds, with an announcement rumored for July.

In a follow-up tweet, Max J. claimed that the image is of the actual design of the upcoming earbuds, and not just an illustration. At first glance, they look very similar to AirPods, though the buds themselves look more rounded compared with Apple’s earbuds.

Oppo recently launched the Enco Free wireless earbuds, which also resemble the AirPods. OnePlus often shares designs and components with Oppo, as seen in the OnePlus 8 and Oppo Find X2 smartphones, as the two companies have the same manufacturing lines and owner, 9to5Mac noted, so it may be assumed that OnePlus’ truly wireless earbuds would also look like the Enco Free.

Max J. has a good track record in OnePlus rumors. For example, he was correct in his claim that the OnePlus 8 Pro would include wireless charging, which many did not believe as OnePlus was not keen on adding the feature in the past. The leaker, however, claimed that the information on the true wireless earbuds came from a newer source, so as with any rumored product, it will only be confirmed after an official announcement from OnePlus.

OnePlus 8 lineup

The rumored truly wireless earbuds will supposedly launch a few months after the release of the OnePlus 8, which has already seen its fair share of issues that include green tint on the screen and incompatible cases with the version offered by Verizon.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, meanwhile, was discovered to have the ability to “see through” certain types of plastic through its monochrome color-filter camera sensor, which is certainly interesting but may also be seen as a bit creepy.

