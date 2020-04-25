Some owners of the newly released OnePlus 8 Pro are complaining about a green tint that appears on the smartphone’s display.

Several posts on the OnePlus Community forums and Reddit show the green tint issue on the OnePlus 8 Pro screen, including an image uploaded by a OnePlus forum member who goes by the handle WhateverSuitsU.

Compared with the display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the green tint on the OnePlus 8 Pro is very evident. The problem appears when the refresh rate of the screen is set at 120 Hz, with the brightness lowered.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s DC Dimming feature potentially removes the green tint, but according to the same post by WhateverSuitsU, it creates other problems, including the so-called “black crush” that appears when dark shades are on the display. For some people, this problem may look even worse than the green tinted-screen.

Fortunately, OnePlus has since acknowledged the issues. “Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready.” the company said in a statement to Android Police.

OnePlus promised that the green tint will be removed after the next over-the-air update for the OnePlus 8 Pro, with the black crush issue to be resolved in May. The company did not provide specific dates for the release of the fixes.

A similar issue has affected the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, with the bulk of the complaints over green-tinted screens lodged by owners of the Exynos 990 variant of the smartphone. Samsung acknowledged the issue, and has since rolled out a fix for the problem as part of a software update.

OnePlus 8 Pro still worth it?

The OnePlus 8 Pro offers amazing battery life, fast wireless charging, a great camera, and slick software, and is a good alternative to the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

The smartphone comes with a price tag of at least $900 compared to a base price of $700 for the OnePlus 8, but the additional features make the extra cost worth it, assuming that OnePlus will be able to fix the green tint issue on the device’s display.

