Oppo R11 shows off dual-lens rear camera, full spec sheet in latest leaks

Why it matters to you Looking for a new midrange phone? Oppo is prepping a new device for launch within the next two months.

Oppo is prepping some more phones to be released in the near future and they look to be pretty darn powerful. We have seen specs and images leak online over the past several weeks but on Tuesday, we received our finest look yet at Oppo’s upcoming R11 and R11 Plus.

A series of photos, originally shared on Weibo, show us the rear of one of the phones as well spec sheets detailing the device’s internals. The heavily rumored dual-lens camera makes another appearance, a first for an Oppo product.

That camera is comprised of both 20- and 16-megapixel lenses, according to a report from The Android Soul. It is accompanied by another 20-megapixel shooter at the front.

The leaked spec sheets fall in line with prior reports, like those published on SlashLeaks in April. That means, for the standard R11, we are looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip mated to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The larger Plus model bumps that memory up to 6GB. Both phones are expected to run Oppo’s ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1, the latest and greatest version of Google’s operating system.

In terms of the display, the regular R11 sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display. The Plus model features the same resolution, but the panel is a bit larger, measuring 6 inches. A similar approach has been taken with the batteries — the R11 receives a 3,000mAh unit, while the R11 Plus’ is slightly beefier, at 4,000mAh.

Both phones could be announced as soon as June 10, according to The Android Soul.

Oppo is having quite a year. The company recently launched the F3 Plus, which was generally well received — although it was not perfect. One of our main complaints was that it featured an older version of Android. If the leaked specs for the R11 are to be believed, it seems that Oppo has learned from that mistake. Perhaps the coolest thing about the F3 Plus, however, was its dual front-facing camera — something that we’ll likely see on more phones as time goes on.

We will keep this story updated as we hear more about the upcoming Oppo R11.

Article originally published on 04-12-2017 by Christian de Looper. Article updated on 05-30-2017 by Adam Ismail: Added Weibo leak.