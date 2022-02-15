  1. Mobile

Like OnePlus, Oppo is now a Hasselblad camera partner too

Andy Boxall
By

Oppo has joined forces with camera experts Hasselblad in a three-year partnership deal, where the plan is to improve mobile photography together. If you’re thinking you’ve heard this before, you’re correct, because nearly a year ago OnePlus announced a very similar deal. That came just a few months before Oppo and OnePlus decided to integrate the two companies in order to share technology and resources, and the new Hasselblad partnership with Oppo is an extension of this move.

The pair will work together on research and development, mainly around refining the natural color performance of Oppo’s cameras, all through its Hasselblad for Mobile technology which can currently be seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Oppo says it intends to further enhance the color science of mobile photography, but does not go into detail about any other advancements, or mention any Hasselblad-led hardware changes for future smartphones. However, this is something OnePlus has suggested will eventually happen.

What we do know is the first iteration of Oppo’s Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will arrive on the next Oppo Find X flagship smartphone, which is expected to be the Find X4. Whether Oppo has had time to alter the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile experience from the version that’s part of OnePlus’s camera isn’t clear. It’s also worth noting that this isn’t a mode that can be switched on and off, but rather something that’s baked into the camera’s software.

The Hasselblad software won’t be the only exciting camera development for the Find X4 either. The phone will be the first to include Oppo’s own MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which is solely dedicated to imaging and takes the photo-related Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) processing away from the main chip. Oppo has already confirmed its next flagship phone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and that the phone will arrive before the end of March.

Where does this leave OnePlus? Hasselblad’s technology is part of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has yet to launch outside China, and there’s nothing to indicate Oppo’s announcement will change anything for the duration of its own three-year agreement. However, because it’s already a year into it, it will expire before Oppo’s partnership comes to an end.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX aiming for first commercial spacewalk this year

The Polaris Dawn crew.

This Dell 2-in-1 is a full $239 cheaper today

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 folded in a tent fold.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $850 — $269 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

This gorgeous Dell XPS 17 is $350 off for a limited time!

dell xps 17 vs macbook pro 16 inch xps17 bottom interior fill 1 768x6400

Best Apple iMac deals for February 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Grab a powerful new Dell laptop while it’s only $330

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Best Staples laptop deals for February 2022

framework laptop review 9

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Don’t miss these Presidents Day computer deals from HP! PCs, laptops, monitors

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

Forget S8 — Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $80 off!

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

This HP ProDesk deal slashes nearly $400 off the price

HP ProDesk 400 G6 Mini Desktop PC side angle

This 14-inch HP laptop is ridiculously cheap today — save $150

A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for February 2022

home gym total system multifunction