OnePlus showed off the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design as part of CES 2022 on January 3, and has now revealed the basic specification of the forthcoming phone. OnePlus’ strategy for the phone seems to be developing into an information drip-feed, as the launch event isn’t until January 11, giving it plenty more time to send out more snippets about it in the meantime.

For now, though, we’ve got the chance to go over the general specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, starting with the camera. OnePlus calls it the “second-generation Hasselblad Camera for mobile,” giving us plenty of hope it has worked with the iconic camera maker on both the software and the hardware this time. There are three cameras, a 48-megapixel, a 50MP, and an 8MP, and at least one will come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Somewhere around the screen will be a 32MP selfie camera.

On the subject of the screen, we haven’t seen the front of the phone and OnePlus has not stated the screen size yet either, but does say it will be a Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up from the 90Hz on the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus has fitted the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with an unspecified amount of LPDDR5 RAM, plus a 5,000mAh battery to the phone. The old Warp Charge name given to OnePlus’s proprietary charging technology has been dropped in favor of Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging, which will run at 80W. There’s also 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging and reverse charging too.

What else? The software will be OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, there are dual stereo speakers, NFC for mobile payments, and Bluetooth 5.2. The dimensions of the phone give us an idea of how big the device will be, and it appears to be almost exactly the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro, apart from being a very tiny bit slimmer. It’s so tiny — 8.55mm compared to 8.7mm — that you probably won’t even notice.

While it’s great to learn more official details about the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, what we don’t know is when it’ll be available. It appears the phone will launch in China first, which is where the event will take place on January 11, and an international launch will presumably come later on. Exactly when is a mystery. Perhaps it will be part of any further information OnePlus decides to reveal before the big day itself?

