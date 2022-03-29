  1. Mobile

OnePlus 10R specs leak ahead of rumored announcement

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

OnePlus’ 2022 smartphone lineup has been a hot topic of conversation over the last month or so, but now fans are able to see 10R’s specs in full thanks to a recent leak. The OnePlus 10R is still unofficial, but fans have been waiting for it expectantly ever since it was mentioned in a leak from earlier this month.

The phone’s technical specs are pretty impressive for a device expected to be a regional exclusive. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support according to leaker Yogesh Brar who spoke with 91mobiles. In terms of memory, there will be two options available: 8GB and 12GB. Internal storage capacity also gives potential customers options by offering one model featuring 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and one with 256GB.

Despite previous rumors saying that the OnePlus 10R would be running on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, Brar says that the phone will use a Dimensity 8100 chip instead. Because of the inconsistencies in the information available, it’s always important to remember to take the leaked information with a grain of salt as it’s still unofficial.

The cameras that the 10R features are not too far off from what other OnePlus devices have offered. The 10R has three rear cameras: One 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355, and a 2MP Macro lens. Its front-facing camera is a 16MP lens.

While just about everything listed so far is pretty standard fare, the 10R’s battery is something for fans to look forward to as it will feature a 4500mAh battery with 150W charging support. This should make it a device useful for those who are on the go with small windows of charging time.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10R will run on the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 similar to the rest of the OnePlus lineup.

Although the leaked specs are certainly appreciated by those curious about the upcoming phone, Brar doesn’t mention anything about where the 10R will be available. The 9R and the rest of its line have been regionally exclusive to India and select other Asian countries so many fans are curious if the 10R will stay locked out of other regions or if it’ll be seeing a worldwide launch.

