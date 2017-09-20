iPad users can now drag and drop to Pinterest, thanks to iOS 11

Why it matters to you Pinning on an iPad just got even easier with new split-screen drag-and-drop options.

With new operating systems come new app features. Pinterest is launching a slew of new shortcuts powered by the new iOS 11 on Tuesday, September 19, the same day as the availability of iOS 11, alongside new features for the Pinterest-owned read later app Instapaper.

The first two updates are for iPad users — the updated split-screen options will allow for two new drag-and-drop shortcuts, with the Pinterest app open on one side of the screen and another app on the other. Pinners can now save new Pins by dragging and dropping a photo from Safari into an open Pinterest board on the other side of the split screen.

That same iPad split-screen function will soon make sharing pins easier. Users can now drag and drop pins to share with friends inside of a separate messaging app, such as iMessage. This shortcut is not quite available yet and Pinterest only says that the feature is coming “soon.”

The new iCloud Keychain will also help Pinterest users save a few seconds of their time and this feature is for both iPhone and iPad. With iCloud Keychain, password details can be saved, making your login time faster. The new shortcuts join a longer list of features designed to offer faster access to Pins — like favoriting the Pinterest app and adding Pinterest to the iOS share so that Pinterest appears in the sharing option from multiple apps. Pinterest is also keeping the touchscreen shortcuts intact, like pressing and holding to save a pin and swiping to see the next pin without going back to the search or home page.

The same three shortcut features are also coming to Instapaper, the Pinterest-like platform designed for saving articles, not images. Split-screen drag to save and drag-to-share features are also available in the latest version and those functions extend to sharing notes and article highlights too. Password autofill is also included.

Several of the updates inside iOS 11 are designed for quicker access, like a customizable control center and the drag-and-drop functionality. Apple users can expect third-party apps to begin integrating the new shortcut features and iCloud Keychain compatibility.