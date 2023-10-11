Amazon is back, and the deals are bigger than ever in its October Prime Day Big Deal Days sale, which is happening closer to the holiday shopping season this year. If you’ve got your eye on all of the Prime Day deals going on, you’ve also probably been checking out some of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals out there. The Apple Watch SE is marked all the way down to $129 for Prime Day, which is a savings of $150 from its regular price of $279. This is one of the best Prime Day Apple deals you’ll come across, as Apple products don’t often see significant discounts, even on Prime Day events, no matter what time of the year they fall.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Even though both the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE first-generation are on the market, there was a time when we felt the Apple Watch SE first-generation was the best Apple Watch for most people. That time hasn’t necessarily passed, particularly if you want to land one of the most significant discounts you’ll find on an Apple Watch this Prime Day. The Apple Watch SE is far from outdated, as its features include much of what you’ll find in the newest Apple Watches, including a Retina display, advanced fitness tracking sensors, and powerful health and safety features.

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for people who may be looking for their first smartwatch or who are looking for more affordable alternatives to the Apple Watch Series 7 and the newer Apple Watch Series 8. It will look good whether you wear it for a night out or an afternoon workout. The Apple Watch SE also offers a range of customizable features, including watch faces and workout parameters. If you’re uncertain whether the Apple Watch SE is the right smartwatch for you, you can explore it more deeply in our Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparisons, or you can make up your mind now and click on through to Walmart to make this Prime Day deal yours.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals at just $129. This is a savings of $150 down from its regular price of $279. You should hurry, though, because we don’t think this deal is going to last very long, and that’s if it doesn’t sell out first.

