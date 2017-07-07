Prisma gets sticky with its new selfie-to-sticker app for iOS and Android

Why it matters to you The wildly popular app Prisma is proving that it's not going anywhere by launching yet another app with viral potential.

The app universe is one that is expanding at an alarming rate, and that means that app developers must continue innovating to keep up. Certainly up to the challenge is Prisma, the popular AI-based app that turned photos into art pieces, and shot to viral fame last year. Now, the makers behind Prisma are debuting a new app — it’s called Sticky, and it’s a selfie-to-sticker tool for the digitally (and self-) obsessed generation. The iOS version launched today, and the Android version will follow in the coming weeks.

The technology behind Sticky allows you to cut out your selfie from its background to create a sticker that you can share just about anywhere. “We trained neural networks to find different objects on a photo/ video and even on a live video stream. So basically our trained neural networks are looking for a person on a photo,” Prisma co-founder Aram Airapetyan told TechCrunch. “Then we cut out the background and the sticker is ready.”

From there, you can either take your selfie sans background, or slightly edit the background with a number of different colors, or even add a white border around the image to make it extra obvious that it is, in fact, a sticker. And of course, if you so choose, you can apply a Prisma-esque effect to the sticker (just to remind you of what this app really is).