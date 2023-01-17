Repairing your broken Galaxy S22 just got a whole lot easier

Samsung has just announced an expansion to Samsung Care, its self-repair program, that includes five more devices. With this latest expansion, you can now purchase repair parts and tools to fix up the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The program is also available for the Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch PCs.

Previously, the Samsung Care program launched with support for only the Galaxy S20 and S21 series of phones, as well as the Tab S7 Plus. With this expansion to the S22 lineup, it is hopefully a good sign that Samsung will also add support for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series in the near future.

With this expanded program, Galaxy S22 owners will be able to replace displays, back glass, and charging ports themselves by purchasing self-repair kits, just as they could with the Tab S7+, Galaxy S20, and S21 series devices. The self-repair kits for both the S22 series and Galaxy Book Pros are available for purchase starting today.

“The Self-Repair program has exceeded our expectations, and we hear one resounding message: people want more models. Enterprise customers in particular told us they need solutions for PCs,” said Mark Williams, vice president of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “People want to get more out of their devices and need durable products that last. Samsung is committed to offering Care options that meet their needs.”

This move to expand the program is just another step in Samsung’s commitment to delivering the best experience for consumers who are looking for a convenient choice when seeking service for their devices. Instead of having to discard these models when something goes wrong, the self-repair program allows people to extend the life of a device, which leads to greater sustainability.

If the idea of self-repairing your device sounds a bit daunting, Samsung Care also provides full access to online repair guides that have complete step-by-step instructions for fixing issues. But if you still don’t think you can do the repair yourself, the program can also be used to connect you to professionals in a few different ways. These can include in-store repairs, “We Come to You” services, and mail-in repairs, as well as access to other certified Samsung service providers. There are plenty of options available for getting even more out of your Samsung device with the Samsung Care program, which is more affordable than buying a new smartphone.

