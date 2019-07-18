Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung’s latest RAM chips can move data superfast on your next-gen smartphone

Corey Gaskin
By
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Despite the slow rollout of 5G network infrastructure, Samsung is trying to do its part to get superb 5G and A.I. technologies in consumer hands as quickly as possible.

The electronics giant has announced the mass production of 12-gigabit LPDDR5 mobile DRAM in 6 and 12 GB capacities. While many high-end phones currently on the market, including the Galaxy S10, utilize the previous generation of LPDDR4X DRAM, Samsung says this latest chip evolution will bring optimized support for 5G and A.I. applications. The 12 GB configuration will facilitate transfer speeds of up to 44 GB of data in only 1 second.

Those are some pretty wicked-fast speeds, and Samsung says it’s ready to ramp up production on these chips if interest is high enough in the global market. Consumer interest in such killer transfer speeds could be quite high if these numbers can hold up and achieve the 5,500 megabit-per-second transfers claimed in Samsung’s report.

The company said this latest chip is up to 30% more efficient than its LPRDDR4X predecessor, while also being 1.3 times faster on the same second-generation 10-nanometer process. This is thanks to a new circuit design with “enhanced clocking, training and [a] low-power feature” that allows its new mobile DRAM to enable next-gen flagship smartphones to “fully leverage 5G and A.I. capabilities like ultra-high-definition video recording and machine learning, while greatly extending the battery life.”

While Samsung has little to do with the successful roll out of 5G infrastructure, devices harnessing the proper components to take full advantage of this mobile evolution will be paramount to its success in powering new technologies and doing so efficiently. 

Nearly every major phone manufacturer is expected to release 5G phones through 2019 — with the exception of Apple— but it may not be until the 2020 launch of the rumored Galaxy S11 that we see this technology make its way into our hands.

Until then, we’ll have only the dream of such lightning-fast data speeds on our phones – much like most of the U.S. now, which is awaiting proper 5G coverage. This won’t stop Samsung from pushing forward, though, as it has stated its plans to also develop a 16Gb LPDDR5 next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to unlock a phone on every carrier
ford truck shaped emoji coming to your smartphone in 2020 f150
Cars

There is no way to say pickup truck in emoji, and Ford wants to change that

Ford asked the Unicode Consortium to include a pickup truck in the database of emojis. The company is confident its request will be approved, and a blue pickup truck loosely shaped like an F-150 will be available in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to reset an iPhone
Mobile

It's still worth boarding this fleet of old flagship phones if you want to save

Do you really need to blow your savings to get the latest smartphone, or is it worth looking at the top phones from yesteryear? We highlight some old flagships that are still worth buying and discuss new budget phones as an alternative.
Posted By Simon Hill
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
how to send money on facebook smartphone friends internet connection
Mobile

Stalking apps: Google deletes 7 Android trackers from the Play Store

Google has removed from the Play Store seven stalking apps that could track someone's phone without them knowing about it. The sneaky software also offers access to a phone's contact list, as well as its SMS and call history.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

The Cargo Box launched in 2018 to offer Uber drivers an easy way to sell snacks and drinks to riders. The service is now expanding to include lots more items, including tech products and travel accessories.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
unihertz titan news icing sugar
Mobile

Unihertz's rugged phone with a keyboard launches July 30 on Kickstarter

Recently, only BlackBerry's phones have offered a physical keyboard. Not any more. Chinese manufacturer Unihertz is preparing to launch the Unihertz Titan -- a rugged phone with a built-in physical keyboard.
Posted By Mark Jansen
kodak mobile film scanner review hands on hkg 0923
Photography

The Google Cardboard of scanners, this Kodak takes film from attic to Instagram

The Google Cardboard of film scanners, the Kodak Mobile FIlm Scanner uses a piece of cardboard and the camera that you already have in your pocket to get film in the attic on Instagram without a major investment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to unlock a phone
Mobile

Free yourself! How to unlock a phone from the icy hands of your wireless carrier

Do you want to know how to unlock a phone through your carrier or a third-party service like DoctorSIM? Regardless of which way you want to go, we've compiled a list of requirements and methods for doing so.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Verizon storefront
Mobile

St. Paul, Minnesota, is the latest U.S. city to access Verizon's 5G network

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. Its mobile 5G network is now available in select areas of several cities such as Chicago and Denver. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei mate 20 pro tips tricks green
Mobile

Renders suggest the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may have a special cinematic camera lens

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro may join the Mate X folding phone as the company's star products for late 2019. This is what we know about the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall
att introduces 5g evolution at amp t
News

AT&T accused of selling customers’ location data to bounty hunters and stalkers

AT&T was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday accusing it of selling customers’ real-time location data to third parties like credit agencies and bail guarantors, along with bounty hunters and stalkers, without having customer consent. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
FaceApp
News

Worried about how FaceApp is using your photos? Here’s how to delete your data

Are you concerned about your privacy with FaceApp? If so, you might want to delete your data from the app. The app has come under fire for its terms of service and privacy policies that it can use your face photos in any way it wants to. 
Posted By Allison Matyus