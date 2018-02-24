Buying a Galaxy S9? Here’s how to sell your old Galaxy phone

Share

If you’re tempted by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9, the S9 Plus, or another new smartphone then you will want to sell your old handset. Many used Samsung Galaxy smartphones change hands every day, but you need to plan properly if you want to secure the best price.

Whether you have a Galaxy S6, S7 Edge, or S8 to sell, the sooner you do it, the more cash you’re likely to make. Let’s take a closer look at how to sell your old Samsung Galaxy.

Sell it to others directly on Craigslist, eBay, etc

There is a roaring trade in used Samsung Galaxy smartphones on eBay, Craigslist, and other sites where you can sell your old handset directly to a private buyer. Prices are variable and it’s not as straightforward as some of your other options below, but this is potentially the most lucrative way to dispose of your old handset.

You can set your own asking price and potentially get a quick sale, but you should be prepared to deal with timewasters, spam, and a bit of hassle sending the phone or meeting up with someone to exchange it for cash.

Our recommended service in this category is Swappa, as it offers good protection for buyers and sellers. It’s completely free to list your Galaxy on Swappa, with a sale fee added to the price for potential buyers. Verification photos are reviewed by staff, and an IMEI check is performed to ensure that the handset isn’t stolen or blacklisted. You should include shipping costs in the price and be ready to ship within two days of receiving payment.

Trade it in for credit

If you don’t mind accepting gift certificates or credit, then you can trade your phone in online or in the store at a variety of places. Enter a few simple details into an online form or take it to a store and get a quick appraisal. If you’re happy with what is offered, then you can mail your phone off for free or hand it over. There are lots of options here, but Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Verizon, and Best Buy are among the biggest.

Samsung also offers some type of trade-in deal for used devices, usually providing up to $350 in credit toward the purchase of a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus depending on your old phone’s condition. It may be worth waiting until the Galaxy S9’s announcement on Sunday to see if this deal will be available.

Sell it to a company

There are a lot of companies dedicated to buying old electronics that will happily snap up your old Samsung Galaxy. You can enter details into an online form and get a quote in seconds, they often provide freepost packaging, and you get a payment by check or PayPal within a few days of sending your phone. Be honest about the condition of your phone when you apply for a quote, though, because they only pay out after a satisfactory inspection.

One of the biggest players in this category is Gazelle and it has a related service called ecoATM, which is an automated kiosk that you can put your old Galaxy into to get cash on the spot. You will find the kiosks in malls across the country. Other services worth checking out include Glyde, uSell, Decluttr, and Blazing Electronics.

How much your old Galaxy is worth

Finding the best price is all about doing some research. You can take a shortcut with an aggregator site like Flipsy but be aware that it doesn’t list every option out there. We’ve researched a few average prices for you, so you can see how much three different handsets might fetch if you were to sell them at the time of publishing. Be aware that prices fluctuate and tend to decline the older a handset gets. These prices are based on a fully working phone in good condition with the cable, charger, and box. These are cash offers unless otherwise stated. Remember that you also need to pay for packaging and postage with eBay and Swappa.

Used 32GB Galaxy S6 unlocked in good condition Ted Kritsonis/Digital Trends Swappa: $210

eBay: $133

Glyde: $110

Decluttr: $108

Blazing Electronics: $108

Gazelle: $80

Amazon: $80 (gift card)

Best Buy: $65 (gift card)

GameStop: $60

uSell: $58 Used 32GB Galaxy S7 Edge on Verizon in good condition Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends Swappa: $282

Glyde: $228

eBay: $220

Blazing Electronics: $193

Decluttr: $188

uSell: $165

Amazon: $155 (gift card)

Gazelle: $155

GameStop: $136

Best Buy: $120 (gift card) Used 64GB Galaxy S8 Plus on AT&T in good condition Swappa: $460

eBay: $443

Decluttr: $364

Blazing Electronics: $343

Best Buy: $275 (gift card)

Amazon: $260 (gift card)

Gazelle: $240

GameStop: $240

Tips to take away