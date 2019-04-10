Digital Trends
Mobile

The Galaxy A80’s sliding, rotating selfie camera is mad design at its best

Andy Boxall
By
samsung galaxy a80 news

Samsung has gone a little bit mad. It has announced the Galaxy A80, which has the most over-engineered selfie camera setup we’ve seen yet. It not only has a slider system, like the Honor Magic 2, but the camera array rotates around as it lifts up, meaning the main camera is used for both regular photos and selfies. If the Galaxy S10 felt a restrained and sensible, the Galaxy A80 shows what Samsung can do when it has had a few drinks.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A80 — a 48-megapixel, f/2.0 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 3D depth sensing camera. The Scene Optimizer artificial intelligence software previously seen on the Galaxy Note 9 and S10 has been included for scene recognition, along with predictive image stabilization for video.

Why has Samsung gone crazy with the camera? It’s so the Galaxy A80 has a notch-less, hole-less screen. The Super AMOLED panel is big at 6.7-inches and the borders around the edge are thin. The Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to use its Infinity display technology, one of several new screen types it has detailed recently, including the Infinity-O screen featured on the Galaxy S10.

The screen contains the fingerprint sensor inside it too, rather than it being on the back or side of the phone.  Samsung has not named the processor powering the Galaxy A80, but states it’s an octa-core chip, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 3,700mAh battery supplies the energy, ready to be topped up using a 25w fast charger.

This is a mid-range phone from Samsung, despite the innovative camera, yet the body is still made from glass wrapped around a metal frame. It will come in three colors, black, gold, or white. The white and the gold are gradient-style finishes, showing different colors depending on the light and reflection.

Samsung will release the Galaxy A80 at the end of May, with the price to be confirmed in the future. Don’t expect it to be cheap — the Galaxy A8 wasn’t — and currently it’s not known if the phone will be released in the U.S., although a U.K., European, and international release is expected.

Don't Miss

The Red Hydrogen One: Absolutely everything you need to know
lg g8 thinq review feat b
Product Review

LG's newest smartphone is heavy on gimmicks, light on features that matter

LG’s latest phone is the LG G8 ThinQ, and its marquee features are also the weirdest we’ve seen on a smartphone in a long time. While it certainly differentiates the phone, is it worth using? Find out in our LG G8 ThinQ review.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for April 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally releases rebuilt Android app with superior performance

If you've been struggling with a slow and buggy Snapchat on Android, then we have some good news for you. A new version has just been released that promises superior performance and an all-around better experience.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobvoi TicWatch C2
Wearables

Now is the time to pick up and wear a discounted TicWatch smartwatch

Mobvoi is running a promotion on two of its desirable smartwatches, the TicWatch C2 and the TicWatch Pro, where you can get 20-percent off the usual price. This brings our favorite, the C2, down to just $160.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy watch active
Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch: Is more expensive better?

Samsung has finally launched its latest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The device is aimed at sporty people and is clearly well-designed. But is the new device better than Samsung's flagship watch?
Posted By Christian de Looper
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

The titanium version of the Red Hydrogen One is finally available

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced in 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei P30 Pro review
Product Review

The heroic Huawei P30 Pro sees in the dark and has nearly limitless endurance

The Huawei P30 Pro’s camera is like having Superman’s eyes. It can see in the dark, and zoom right in on objects much too far away to see clearly otherwise. The camera tech is only the beginning of what we like about this smartphone…
Posted By Andy Boxall
qualcomm snapdragon x20 sign poster name logo hq headquarters 02
Mobile

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and 710G offer premium features in a midrange chip

Qualcomm took the wraps off of the new Snapdragon 710 and 710G processors, aimed at offering premium features in a slightly more affordable chip, for so-called "premium midrange" phones.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XR
Mobile

The best iPhone XR screen protectors to keep that beautiful display safe

The iPhone XR is Apple's midsized iPhone, and it's worth protecting. You might have picked up a case, but what about the screen? Keep your display safe with the best iPhone XR screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T expands 5G network to seven more cities, including LA and SF

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon kindle review 2019 feat
Product Review

Amazon's new $90 Kindle is great for your budget, bad for bubble baths

Amazon has a new Kindle, and it costs just $90. You get 4GB of internal storage to store all your books. There’s also Bluetooth in case you want to use Audible to listen instead of read, and the 6-inch screen is perfect for travel.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy S10
Mobile

Samsung will be the No. 1 phone-maker for another 10 years, CEO says

Samsung's CEO DJ Koh has said the company will continue to hold its position as the world's top smartphone manufacturer for another 10 years, despite massive competition from rival Huawei.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Lenovo Mirage Camera
Mobile

Lenovo’s Z6 Pro phone promises next-generation video features, and 5G

Lenovo will announce a new phone on April 23, the Z6 Pro, which it's teasing to have some impressive new video and camera features, previously not thought possible with a single-lens camera on a phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPad
Mobile

Got a new iPad? Whether it’s a Mini or a Pro, here are 10 key settings to change

For the first time in a while, Apple has a completely refreshed lineup of iPads, from a new iPad Mini and iPad Air, to the $330 iPad and the powerful iPad Pro. If you just bought one, here are 10 key settings to change.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu