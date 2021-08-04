  1. Mobile

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fully revealed in new leak

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are on the way and a new leak from a popular Twitter leaker gives us basically everything Samsung is planning to bring to the new Buds when they launch next week.

The report from leaker SnoopyTech claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with Bluetooth 5.2, a 61mAh battery in each individual earbud, paired with a 472mAh charging case. Buyers should be able to expect 55 minutes of battery with 5 minutes of case time, and the overall device is rated for 18 total hours of listening with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled and 28 hours without. This will get you five hours of straight listening with ANC enabled, and 8 hours without. In essence, a full workday. There is also said to be Qi charging support for wireless charging.

Other than that, the Buds 2 are said to come with three microphones, two speakers, and an IPX7 rating — meaning that the Buds 2 are waterproof when in water for less than 30 minutes.

Some of these details more or less match a Federal Communication Commission certification shared earlier in the year, and represent a substantial upgrade for owners of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live, especially with regards to the ANC.

Aside from that, the Buds 2 are said to come in four colors; black, green, purple, and white, with interior color-matched cases.

Galaxy Buds2 Specs:
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery: 61mAh per Bud and 472 mAh Case.
Glossy finish
Ambient Sound/ANC
3 Mics
18h with ANC (5 + 13 in the Case)
28h without ANC (8+ 20 in the Case)
55 min Battery with 5min Charging
Qi Charging
Two speakers 11 mm Woofer + 6.5 mm Tweeter
IPX7

August 3, 2021

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 will be excellent replacements for the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Buds Live. This is the first time Samsung will offer Bluetooth 5.2 on its true wireless slate, enabling better connectivity and support for new SBC, AAC, and SSC codecs. They are also rumored to be priced at around $150, placing them in competition with Apple’s Beats Studio Buds.

Other than the leaked specs, some have actually managed to lay their hands on what appears to be a pair of genuine Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just a bit before launch, and we can’t imagine the company’s happy about this.

First look in Egypt 🇪🇬
Unboxing New Galaxy Buds 2

August 4, 2021

For everyone else, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Buds 2 at Unpacked in August 2021 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If previous patterns hold up, expect the Galaxy Buds 2 to serve the role of pre-order bonus in some countries for buyers who want to pick up some of the company’s new foldables.

