What the (Galaxy) F? Samsung leak causes phone naming confusion

Share

A code name has been leaked for what could turn out to be a new Galaxy smartphone. The name Galaxy F has been tweeted out by @MMDDJ as a future device from the manufacturer. We have seen comments on Samsung releases from the account ahead of time in the past. What’s intriguing here is that a few days earlier, the same Twitter user said the phone known as the Galaxy X would not be named the Galaxy X, leading to subsequent 2+2 math equations equaling Galaxy F-for-foldable.

Samsung’s foldable, or flexible, phone has been rumored for years and has consistently been named the Galaxy X once the Project Valley prototype left the scene. Calling the phone F-for-foldable, or flexible, makes sense, especially after Apple bagged an X — in shape only — for the iPhone X. Samsung may wish to further separate its own technical showcase from Apple’s technical showcase by not using the same letter, in one form or another.

So is that it — the Galaxy X is the Galaxy F? No. Despite it sounding right, there is absolutely no actual evidence Samsung’s folding phone will be called the Galaxy X, the Galaxy F, or anything else. It’s possible Samsung has the Galaxy F name set aside though, as @MMDDJ_ indirectly says the tweet may have upset some people at Samsung; but we’re also hearing talk of a Samsung gaming phone, which would also need a name.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about a Galaxy F either. The name was attached to a premium, metal smartphone in 2013, believed at the time to be another high-end smartphone to fit between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note releases. Interestingly, this is a similar description of the Galaxy X, which would join Samsung’s established big-name phone releases of the year. That said, we should also remember that Samsung launches many smartphones all around the world, often with special editions reserved for certain markets. The company’s need for cool-sounding names won’t run dry.

Whatever the Galaxy F turns out to be, we’ll keep you updated here. Unless the name disappears without a trace, just like the Galaxy F did in 2013.