The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reportedly coming to the United States, as videos of the rumored smartphone were spotted on Verizon’s website.

The specifications and renders of the device were leaked in August by Pricebaba and reliable tipster OnLeaks, but it was unclear if U.S. customers will be able to buy the cheaper version of the Galaxy S20. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, however, found videos hosted on Verizon’s website that apparently confirm it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Mint 3D rotation at Verizon: https://t.co/r4EtUX67W5 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 12, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Red 3D rotation at Verizon: https://t.co/woPA88A6g6 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 12, 2020

Verizon is apparently preparing to offer the Galaxy S20 FE in four colors, namely navy, mint, lavender, and red. The videos do not reveal when the smartphone will launch in the U.S., but their presence on the carrier’ website suggests that the wait might not be too long.

Digital Trends has reached out to Verizon for comments on the spotted Galaxy S20 FE videos on its website, including when the carrier will start offering the smartphone. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Galaxy S20 FE design, specs

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to share several design elements with the Galaxy S20, with a screen that measures between 6.4 inches and 6.5 inches and a punch-hole for the selfie camera. A familiar three-camera module is at the back of the device, which will presumably be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

A Geekbench listing supposedly confirmed the processor and 6GB RAM, but Pricebaba expects an 8GB version of the smartphone with 512GB of storage.

The Elec, meanwhile, claimed that the Galaxy S20 FE will launch in South Korea in October with an equivalent price of about $750. It remains unclear if the smartphone will have a similar release window and price in the U.S.

