The Samsung Galaxy S20 is well and truly on the way, and the device is set to be one of the best phones of the year. Now, we have a few more details about the upcoming phone, thanks to a new leak from 91mobiles.

This leak in particular shows off what 91mobiles claims to be official renders of the upcoming phones, along with more details about the camera and the design of the devices. It shows the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — but we can safely assume that at least some of these features will be present on other Galaxy S20 models too.

Under the hood, the report notes that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will pretty much have the specs that we would expect. The device will offer a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, depending on the market. Along with that, the device will offer 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage — though there reportedly will be a microSD card slot to expand upon that.

Notably, Samsung has opted for a 2.5D glass on the front of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is slightly different from the 3D glass that the company has used in the past few years. On the back, there’s a significantly larger camera module than on previous Samsung devices — both in how much it protrudes from the back of the phone and its footprint. The device will reportedly have a 120Hz display too — though out of the box it may be set to 60Hz.

Of course, that camera module houses some pretty impressive camera tech. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a four camera sensors, including one periscope sensor that will offer up to 10x optical zoom and a huge 100x digital zoom. Samsung will also be including a feature called Space Zoom, which may be aimed at taking on the Pixel 4’s Astrophotography mode. The sensors themselves will include a 108-megapixel main sensor, along with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor.

The report even has details on the color schemes of the phones. According to the report, all three Galaxy S20 devices, including the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, will be available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue. According to a tweet from Max Weinbach, a reporter for XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in Stainless Steel.

Next up is pricing. The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will reportedly be available for 1,350 euros (nearly $1,500 U.S. dollars), which is in line with previous reports that noted the device will be available for “more than 1,300 euros.”

