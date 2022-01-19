Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get 45W charging, One UI 4.1

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S22 series at its Unpacked 2022 event next month. While the company has already primed our anticipation by a sudden announcement of its Exynos 2200 SoC which will power the Galaxy S22 in certain regions, it is tight-lipped about the upcoming flagship phones. Despite that, almost all of the aspects of the Galaxy S22 series have been revealed courtesy of a wide range of leaks, with the latest one adding information about the charging speed and the software on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As per MySmartPrice and tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring support for 45-watt fast charging. It must be noted that the Galaxy S20 series was the last flagship series from Samsung to sport 45W fast charging and the company reduced the charging rate on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21 lineups to 25W while adding support for the latest USB charging protocol, i.e., USB PD-PPS (Power Delivery Programmable Power Supply).

45W fast charging limited to Galaxy S22 Ultra?

MySmartPrice’s leak corroborates a previous leak from another tipster, Roland Quandt, who shared the image below of the 45W charging brick for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As expected, the charging brick will be sold separately since Samsung does not include a charger in the box of its flagship phones.

Here's that 45W PD Charger for your new S22 Ultra (EP-T4510) the pic I posted a while back for this was obviously the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/jZw8Gu4Giq — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 5, 2022

However, leaks only point toward the faster charging when talking about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and that suggests 45W might only be supported on the top-end model while the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus could continue to charge at a slower speed.

One UI 4.1 to debut with Galaxy S22

MySmartPrice also notes the Galaxy S22 series will come with the next version of Samsung’s custom Android interface, called One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. The company has already rolled out the stable One UI 4.0 update to many of its flagship devices including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and others.

According to another tipster, One UI 4.1 will primarily bring new features in the Camera app, in multitasking, and for S Pen that is expected to be supported on the Galaxy S22 Ultra only. The update could also bring a refined software experience and some bug fixes, as with every X.1 update.

Galaxy S22 leaked in more colors

Besides contributing details to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s hardware, the leak also shares digital renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in other colors. These renders are seemingly based on the colors that were previously leaked by YouTuber Zaryab Khan last week. Although the burgundy color of the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been making rounds online for a few weeks now, new renders from MySmartPrice show the phone in white, green, and black colors.

As for the authenticity of these renders, it is difficult to say if they are actually from the marketing material for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If, however, they are Photoshopped, this is surely clean work that shows the expertise of the digital artist.

As we approach closer to the Galaxy S22 series launch, we hope to learn a few more of the remaining details about the phones through more convincing leaks.

Editors' Recommendations