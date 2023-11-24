 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just had a huge leak

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
An alleged photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
DavidMa05368498

It’s time to put away your bank card and take a break from shopping on Black Friday. You need to hear about the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak, which includes actual images of the new smartphone in all its glory. DavidMa05368498 posted the pictures on X (formerly Twitter). The known Samsung leaker Ice Universe has also confirmed that the photos are genuine.

The leak shows that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra perfectly matches the renders floating around in recent weeks. The design reveals a phone with a flatter design on both the display and backside. Perhaps better still is that, though the frame is slightly curved, the display is not.

Earlier rumors stated that Samsung would prioritize flat screens and slimmer bezels for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, potentially achieving the narrowest bezels yet on a Samsung smartphone. As you can see, the camera setup is strikingly similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This doesn’t come as a surprise.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a titanium frame, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series, resulting in a significant reduction in weight of up to 10%.

Next year’s Galaxy S models may welcome a new feature called Samsung Gauss, a proprietary generative AI model. Given the current dominance of AI apps like ChatGPT and Google Bard, the introduction of Gauss wouldn’t be unexpected. It could be an exciting addition to the Galaxy S24 family.

On February 1 of this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series, which hints that its successor will be unveiled in the coming weeks. According to at least one report, Samsung will likely introduce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, at an Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

Samsung is expected to release three new smartphones like in previous years, namely the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The prices of these new models are likely to be similar to those of the S23 series, with the Galaxy S24 starting at $800, the S24 Plus model at $1,000, and the S24 Ultra at around $1,200.

