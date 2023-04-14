 Skip to main content
New Galaxy S24 Ultra rumor teases a major camera upgrade

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

It’s no secret that the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras are impressive, but it seems like the S24 Ultra may be one-upping its predecessor. Aside from the addition of its 200MP sensor, there wasn’t much of a difference between the S22 Ultra’s camera array and the one found on the S23 Ultra. However, a new leak suggests that the S24 Ultra will be taking a major step to elevate camera performance.

In a post to Twitter, leaker @Tech_Reve claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be ditching the S23 Ultra’s 3x and 10x telephoto lenses in favor of a single 3x to 10x variable folded telephoto lens. While the change may seem subtle, the difference in what the S24 Ultra can accomplish with its camera array could be vast as a result.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, showing the camera lenses.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Currently, to achieve its impressive camera zooms, the S23 Ultra uses two lenses. But if this rumor is true, the S24 Ultra would combine the two lenses into one single folding telephoto lens.

With just one variable telephoto lens on the back of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung would be free to add another new camera to the array or even use the space for something else entirely. Obviously, there are still bound to be additional lenses in that space for video capture and the like, but it could be a major design shift from the past several iterations if the S24 Ultra makes a big change to the rear camera layout.

As with all leaks, it’s important to take them with some major skepticism, but this one especially seems like it may be subject to change. In the comments underneath their tweet, @Tech_Reve clarifies to say that the variable lens isn’t confirmed, but will “probably” be what’s featured on the S24 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra already have impressive cameras, the addition of a variable telephoto lens like the one described in the leak would take the S24 Ultra to a whole new level of quality and cement its place in the industry as one of the best smartphones for those looking to get the most out of their cameras.

