The Galaxy Tab A7 is down to just $110 because of this deal

Go straight to the source and Samsung has one of the best tablet deals for anyone looking for a great bargain. Through Samsung’s own website, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet for just $110 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $160. Ideally suited for someone who wants a simple tablet for web browsing or other basic purposes, we’re here to break down more about what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

One of the big names in the best Android tablets world, Samsung knows how to develop reliable tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed with entertainment in mind. Its 8.7-inch display is great for streaming all your favorite shows via the many streaming apps around. It has a slim design yet a sturdy metal frame so you can easily pass it to your child before undertaking a long journey. Alternatively, it’s a good bet for browsing the internet from the couch or listening to music thanks to its Dolby Atmos support.

It offers decent speeds too compared to previous models so performance is generally pretty reliable, as you’d want from such a durably designed tablet. There’s 32GB of storage which is a little low but it’s fine for installing key apps so you can use cloud services or stream content. It’s always possible to expand the storage via microSD cards if you choose to.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may not be one of the best tablets around but it still covers the key bases. It has sufficient battery life to keep you happy throughout the day while there’s a USB-C port for fast charging. One UI is easy to use and simple for everyone to figure out.

Suitable for the whole family and all kinds of purposes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is usually priced at $160. Right now, you can save $50 and buy it for $110 when you buy direct from Samsung. An instantly more affordable tablet, this is a great choice for anyone who just needs more screen space than their phone can provide and doesn’t want the expense of something premium. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

