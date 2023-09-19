 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Galaxy Tab A7 is down to just $110 because of this deal

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy tab A7 with Cover
Samsung

Go straight to the source and Samsung has one of the best tablet deals for anyone looking for a great bargain. Through Samsung’s own website, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet for just $110 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $160. Ideally suited for someone who wants a simple tablet for web browsing or other basic purposes, we’re here to break down more about what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

One of the big names in the best Android tablets world, Samsung knows how to develop reliable tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed with entertainment in mind. Its 8.7-inch display is great for streaming all your favorite shows via the many streaming apps around. It has a slim design yet a sturdy metal frame so you can easily pass it to your child before undertaking a long journey. Alternatively, it’s a good bet for browsing the internet from the couch or listening to music thanks to its Dolby Atmos support.

It offers decent speeds too compared to previous models so performance is generally pretty reliable, as you’d want from such a durably designed tablet. There’s 32GB of storage which is a little low but it’s fine for installing key apps so you can use cloud services or stream content. It’s always possible to expand the storage via microSD cards if you choose to.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may not be one of the best tablets around but it still covers the key bases. It has sufficient battery life to keep you happy throughout the day while there’s a USB-C port for fast charging. One UI is easy to use and simple for everyone to figure out.

Suitable for the whole family and all kinds of purposes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is usually priced at $160. Right now, you can save $50 and buy it for $110 when you buy direct from Samsung. An instantly more affordable tablet, this is a great choice for anyone who just needs more screen space than their phone can provide and doesn’t want the expense of something premium. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Samsung phone just had its price slashed to $300
Playing Asphalt 9: Legends on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Labor Day sales are the ideal chance to get something for much less than usual. One of those highlights is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone for $300 at Amazon, saving a massive $150 off the usual price of $450. One of the better phone deals around, it's ideal if you want an affordable phone that's still reliable. Here's what you need to know before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53
Samsung makes some of the best phones around and while the Samsung Galaxy A53 isn't quite as feature-packed, it's still worth your time. It has a delightful 6.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate guaranteeing smooth scrolling while you use it. It's pretty speedy too thanks to its octa-core processor so it's well-suited for multitasking and all your daily needs.

Read more
Best Verizon New Customer Deals: Galaxy S23, iPhone and more
Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.

If you're thinking of switching cell carriers, take a look at the deals Verizon is offering new customers. You can snag some perks like a new phone, bonus subscription plans, or accessories for the phone you already have. It might be worth your time to switch carriers just for the new customer perks. Below we've gathered up some of the best Verizon new customer deals happening right now.
Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 and get discounts on other Galaxy accessories

We love the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so much so that we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 rating. The other models have a good chance of making it onto the best Android phones of 2023 list. When you buy one of them on a Verizon plan, you can choose between three different discounts: $230 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, $95 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, or $130 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost you $860, or just under $24 per month if you use a Verizon financing plan.

Read more
Best tablet deals: iPad, Galaxy Tab, Fire Tablet and more
Fifth generation Apple iPad Air.

Whether you have the budget for one of the best tablets or you just want something affordable that gets the job done, tracking down some tablet deals always feels good. There are quite a few models seeing significant price drops right now, ranging from premium-end tablets like the Apple iPad to much more affordable brands like Onn and Amazon. Keeping track of all of the best tablet deals is a tall order, so we’ve rounded them all up for you. Read onward for more details on the best tablet deals available and which of them may land you the perfect tablet.
Onn 7-inch tablet — $49, was $59

You won’t find many tablets that come in at a better price than the Onn 7-inch tablet. It’s great for everyday use, as it can reach up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It runs on Android 11, which gets you access to all of your favorite apps, software, and websites. It has a quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, as well as the Google Camera Go app, which is a fast and helpful camera app for taking high-quality images. The 7-inch high definition touchscreen display also includes a webcam for video chats. All in all, the Onn 7-inch tablet offers quite a bit for such a low price point.

Read more