  1. Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 code reveals support for hand gestures, fall detection

By

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly feature hand gestures and fall detection, according to code found in an app for the smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 3 Plugin app does not reveal much about the device on the surface, but XDA Developers looked into its code and discovered new features for the upcoming smartwatch.

Hand gestures are apparently coming to the Galaxy Watch 3, with wearers able to answer phone calls by clenching and unclenching their fists, and ignore phone calls by shaking their hand.

Samsung is also said to be adding fall detection to the Galaxy Watch 3, which will text the wearer’s location and a five-second sound recording to emergency contacts if there is no response for 60 seconds after a fall.

XDA Developers also found a new way of taking screenshots by pressing both side buttons at the same time, and a gallery of watch face options that include wallpapers for the Galaxy Note 20.

The discovered features follow renders leaked by Evan Blass that offer a clear look at the Galaxy Watch 3, which looks similar to its predecessor but makes certain adjustments to improve the design.

Galaxy Watch 3 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

The release of the Galaxy Watch 3 Plugin app almost surely confirms that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 3 at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on the official Samsung website.

In addition to the Galaxy Watch 3, the online-only event is expected to feature the flagship Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung’s latest folding smartphone after the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

