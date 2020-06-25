  1. Mobile

This could be our first, clear look of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 3

By

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been yet again previewed in a new leak. Shared by Evan Blass (via XDA Developers), the render offers a clear look at the upcoming smartwatch and falls in line with previous rumors that suggested a familiar exterior.

The Galaxy Watch 3 largely appears to resemble its predecessor and refines the overall bland design — possibly borrowing a few elements from Samsung’s more sleek and modern Watch Active lineup. The model featured in the image also seems to sport Samsung’s signature physical rotating bezel that lets you navigate the software without fussing with a touchscreen and the usual set of three buttons found on existing Galaxy watches.

In addition, the watch’s underside confirms a few other details that have surfaced in the past weeks. It comes in a 45mm stainless steel case and sports Gorilla Glass DX for screen protection. However, it’s possible that there will be another smaller variant.

The Galaxy Watch 3 also has a rating of 5 ATM for water resistance and on top of that, it’s MIL-STD-810G certified which means it has passed military-standard durability tests. Integrated GPS is available too for more accurately tracking your routes for activities such as runs.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung will be producing this watch in its new Vietnam plant where it has gradually begun shifting some of its manufacturing.

Like before, of course, the Galaxy Watch 3 will run on Samsung’s own Tizen OS. Earlier leaks have shed light on a couple more of the watch’s attributes. It’s rumored to be available in two body sizes with 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch OLED screens. Under the hood, there will be reportedly 1GB of RAM, a 247mAh/340mAh battery, and optional support for LTE. Plus, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to offer ECG and blood pressure monitoring with the built-in sensor. From these early reports, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will likely be more of an iterative upgrade than a major one.

While there’s no word from Samsung on this yet, the Galaxy Watch 3 could officially arrive later this year in August along with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 at the company’s yearly Unpacked event.

