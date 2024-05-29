The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is getting a much-needed battery upgrade

Battery life on the Galaxy Z Flip series has always been subpar. In fact, we dinged the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for its mediocre battery life in our review, saying: “If I take the Flip 5 off the charger at 7 a.m., it’s not uncommon to have less than 10% battery by 9 p.m. that evening.” We made similar comments about the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3, which could only last one day at best and not really a full day at that.

It seems Samsung is finally taking this to heart and is planning on bumping up the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to a leak from MySmartPrice, the Z Flip 6 (model number SM-F741U) has passed through Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, and it will come with a dual cell 1,097mAh battery paired with a 2,790mAh battery, for a total of 3,887mAh (4,000mAh on the marketing material). That’s an increase from the Z Flip 5, which came with a 971mAh cell paired with a 2,620mAh cell, for a total of 3,591mAh that Samsung marketed as 3,700mAh.

Overall, this results in the Z Flip 6 having a battery that’s 296mAh bigger than its predecessor, which translates to an 8.3% increase. That may not sound like a lot on paper, but it could potentially translate to an extra hour of life depending on usage and the improved power efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. There’s also a rumor that the Flip 6 may come with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which has decent power efficiency, but wouldn’t constitute much of an upgrade.

Unfortunately, the Z Flip 6 still lags behind other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a 4400mAh cell and the OnePlus Open with a 4805mAh cell. And form factor is no excuse. While the Z Flip 6 is a smaller device than the aforementioned foldables, other Flip-sized foldables like the Oppo Find N3 Flip and Vivo X Flip boast a 4,300mAh and 4,400mAh battery, respectively. Samsung could likely fit a larger cell into the Flip 6 if it wanted to.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to have 25-watt fast charging, the same as last year, so you won’t be able to top up any faster either. Like the Flip 5, we expect it to go from 0 to 50% charge in about 30 minutes, with it taking over an hour for a full recharge. That’s nothing to write home about compared to the 45W fast charging on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, let alone the 80W to 100W wired fast charging on the OnePlus 12.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are both expected to launch somewhat earlier than previous years. A Galaxy Unpacked event likely will take place on July 10 in Paris. We’ll undoubtedly get more information about both foldables as we get closer to the event.

