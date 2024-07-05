Samsung may have a bad surprise for the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Recently, there has been much news about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, including leaks of the likely spec sheets for each. These leaks align with earlier ones, indicating no significant surprises — except for a noteworthy detail about the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to leaks, this year’s Galaxy Z Flip will feature an IPS LCD panel for its cover screen, whereas last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 had an AMOLED panel. This change is surprising because AMOLED is generally considered better than IPS LCD — offering improved colors and deeper blacks.

Recent news also suggests that Samsung is increasing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 price. This change would undoubtedly improve Samsung’s bottom line even more on the flip phone since IPS is less expensive than AMOLED. For you and me, though, that’s potentially a tough pill to swallow.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be announced next Wednesday, July 10, during a Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The company is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the all-new Galaxy Ring alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold models.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 50MP main camera — an upgrade from the 12MP sensor on last year’s model. It is also likely to have a high-capacity battery for longer battery life between charges and be approximately 0.2mm thinner when folded compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new handset should arrive in seven fantastic new colors: Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on July 10. Samsung will livestream the event on its website, the Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.