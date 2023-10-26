 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung has made it way easier to upgrade your smartphone

Andy Boxall
By
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54 in hand
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

When the time comes to preorder your Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll probably be very glad of Samsung’s latest software service. It’s called Temporary Cloud Backup, and it lets you save an entire copy of all the important data stored on your phone, from photos to contacts, in the cloud and all for free. Then, when your new phone arrives the backup can be downloaded to it, and you never have to worry about accidentally losing valuable data during the switchover.

If you’re wondering where the catch is, the clue is in the name. This isn’t a long-term storage solution like Google Drive or a Dropbox account; it’s a temporary service designed to give you a secure and easy way to save data for a short period of time, at those points where you absolutely need it. This is really the only caveat though, as Samsung has gone all-out to provide a robust, useful feature.

Recommended Videos

For example, there’s no storage limit at all, and the individual file limit is a whopping 100GB, so it’s unlikely many people will run into problems backing up data from a smartphone. It doesn’t require access to a computer or to use a cable, it’s all done on your phone via Wi-Fi, and the Temporary Cloud Backup is linked to your Samsung account and uses Samsung Cloud storage space. Once the backup has been created, you’ve got 30 days before it’s automatically deleted from the cloud. It’s reminiscent of a similar feature from Apple, where the free, included amount of iCloud storage is temporarily increased after ordering a new iPhone so that you can utilize it for a backup.

Related

The new feature is most obviously useful when you buy a new phone. Temporary Cloud Backup will be an option during setup, but it will also help if your phone has been away for repair, ensuring you don’t have to worry about data being lost. It’s not just an action available during setup either, as it’s part of the Maintenance Mode under Settings on your Galaxy phone, so it can be used at any time.

Temporary Cloud Backup will be available on Galaxy S and Galaxy Z devices running Samsung’s OneUI 6 software, which is expected to exit its beta stage in the near future. Initially, the feature will launch in South Korea, with a global launch coming during the fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Samsung has a cheaper (and greener) way to buy a Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22 Ultra with S22 Plus and S22.

The Galaxy S22 series, especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra, still features some great phones. But to get one now that the Galaxy S23 series is out, you would probably have to settle for a used one, and with that comes some uncertainty.

Samsung has the solution, as the entire Galaxy S22 series of phones has entered its official Certified Re-Newed program, and at lower prices than you would have originally paid.

Read more
Your next Samsung phone might ditch Google Search for Bing
The screens on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

When you buy an Android phone, you expect Google Search to be installed out of the box as the default search engine. But that may not be the case when you buy your next Samsung phone. According to a report over the weekend, Samsung might abandon Google Search in favor of Bing as the default search engine for future Samsung Galaxy phones.

The possibility that Samsung is considering replacing Google Search with Bing on its smartphones sent Google into a "panic," according to the New York Times, Why? As the report explains, "An estimated $3 billion in annual revenue is at stake with the Samsung contract." If Samsung doesn't want to keep using Google for the default search engine on its phones, that's $3 billion per year Google will no longer get. And if Samsung decides it wants Bing instead of Google, who knows how many other companies will follow suit and do the same.
Why Samsung wants Bing over Google

Read more
Samsung’s $450 phone does one thing way better than the iPhone 14
The back of the purple Galaxy A54.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 5C, it was the first time that the company added fun colors to the iPhone lineup — despite the iPhone 5C being mostly a flop. It stopped with the colors for a few years until the iPhone XR came around, which brought back fun shades for the iPhone. Ever since then, Apple made the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 come in a slate of more visually-interesting colors while leaving the iPhone Pro devices in more “professional” hues.

Even though Apple just recently released a yellow iPhone 14, which may appeal to some (I’m honestly not a fan of yellow), it historically has a track record of just not being great with iPhone colors. And the purple iPhone 14 is proof of it.
How is that iPhone 14 even considered purple?

Read more