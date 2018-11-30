Digital Trends
Mobile

SatPaq’s satellite messaging is a lifeline for when you’re off the grid

Mark Jansen
By

Losing your cell signal while outdoors can be annoying — but if you’re out fishing, hiking, or hunting, your cellphone signal can mean the difference between life and death. Injuries, being lost, and any other number of hazards can mean we need to call for help — but if there’s no signal to carry your message, then what do you do?

Thankfully, there’s a simple way to supercharge your phone’s signal, and make sure your messages reach their destination. The SatPaq phone accessory, from Silicone Valley-based company Higher Ground, aims to achieve this, and promises to connect your phone with faraway satellites in order to bounce your message back into the phone network. It’s simple to use — the SatPaq simply clips onto the outside of your phone and connects via Bluetooth to the SpaceLinq app. From there, compose and fire off your message, making sure your antenna is pointing at a satellite.

Unlike other satellite phones, which often use moving low-Earth orbit satellites (LEOs) that can wander out of range, the SatPaq uses GEO satellites. These satellites are geo-locked, so they never move from their position and are much easier to find — and more reliable if you’re in an emergency situation. These GEO satellites also have the benefit of being much cheaper to use than LEO satellites — so there’s no monthly fee, and you’ll only pay for the message credits you use.

The system has been made for the person on the go, so it weighs just 4 ounces, and is slim enough to slip into a backpack or a pocket. There’s a long-lasting rechargeable battery, too, and Higher Ground claims a single charge will send between 150-200 messages, and can retain charge for 4-5 months when sitting in storage. There are other utility options available as well, tied to the SpaceLinq app. Acclaimed weather app Dark Sky provides weather forecasts, while you’re also able to share your location and messages via Twitter.

Should you run into an emergency situation, you’ll be able to broadcast an emergency signal using the device, and even get basic first aid advice from the onboard medical A.I., Dr. Dex. And since SatPaq runs on pay-as-you-go messages, you don’t need to worry about a monthly charge, and can set the messages to automatically top-up when running low.

SatPaq starts from $249, and is available for iPhones from the iPhone 6 upward (running at least iOS 10). Android support is coming soon. At present, the device only covers the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Up Next

'Destiny 2': Where to find Xur for the weekend of November 30
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Fortnite Weapons
Gaming

Can't survive in 'Fortnite'? These god-tier guns will give you an edge

It can be difficult to figure out which Fortnite: Battle Royale weapons are appropriate in various situations. What do the rarity colors mean, and where can you find them scattered throughout the world? Our guide will prepare you for any…
Posted By Brittany Vincent, Cody Perez
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Patent application shows Samsung's folding phone may finally have a name

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
MediaTek
Mobile

MediaTek’s Helio P90 chip has more A.I. tech than the entire Terminator franchise

MediaTek will launch a new processor in December, the Helio P90, and it has said the chip will contain new components designed to improve speed and performance of its artificial intelligence features.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Best iPhone X cases - Peel case
Mobile

Keep that flagship phone safe with the best iPhone X cases and covers

Looking for something special to safeguard your new Apple smartphone? We've rounded up the best iPhone X cases and covers right here. You will find solid drop protection, svelte style, handy functionality, and a whole lot more.
Posted By Simon Hill
Sirin Labs Finney
Product Review

Fascinating Finney phone is crypto in a nutshell: Exciting, but also terrifying

The Sirin Labs Finney phone is to cryptocurrency what the iPhone is to Apple Pay. It facilitates the payment, processing, and exchanging of cryptocurrencies on a smartphone, and surprisingly does it in a user-friendly way.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Pokemon Go Plus
Gaming

After more than two years, ‘Pokémon Go’ will finally get trainer battles

After more than two years, Niantic's Pokémon Go is finally going to get trainer battles. The developer teased the news on Twitter with a series of cryptic images and videos before making it official.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin