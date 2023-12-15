 Skip to main content
Snapchat Recap 2023: how to find your year in review

Joe Maring
By

It's that time of year. The weather is getting colder, peppermint mochas are readily available, and every other app on your phone has a "wrapped" or "recap" feature to commemorate the end of 2023. The latest to do this is Snapchat with Snapchat Recap 2023.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • The Snapchat app

  • An iPhone or Android phone

Toward the end of each year, Snapchat launches Snapchat Recap as a way to look back at your past year on the app. If you frequently post on Snapchat, it can be a great little time capsule to review all of the highs (and lows) of how your year went. Ready to get started? Let's go!

How to find your Snapchat Recap 2023

Viewing your Snapchat Recap is straightforward, but knowing where to look isn't immediately obvious. Here's what to do:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your phone.

Step 2: Swipe up from the camera screen to go to the Memories page.

Step 3: Your should see your Snapchat Recap 2023 at the top of the page. If it's not there, swipe left on the carousel of Flashbacks until you find Your 2023 Recap.

Step 4: Select Your 2023 Recap to watch your recap.

Step 5: At any point while watching your Snapchat Recap, select Story to add it to your story, or select Send To to send it to a specific friend/group chat.

Step 6: Depending on what you posted to Snapchat in 2023, you'll see your Recap broken into a few different categories. For example, if you posted any photos/videos near oceans and lakes, you'll see those in a "Beach Please" category. If you were an avid selfie-taker in 2023, some of your highlights will appear in a "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later" section.

And that's all there is to it! You can view your Snapchat Recap 2023 as often as you'd like, so feel free to come back and view it however often you want.

Snapchat is just one of many apps offering 2023 recaps right now. You can also find your Duolingo Year in Review, Reddit Recap, Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, and more.

