Digital Trends
Mobile

Stalking apps: Google deletes 7 Android trackers from the Play Store

Trevor Mogg
By

While there are already a bunch of legitimate apps and services that can let you know the whereabouts of family or friends, there are also a few sinister variations that let abusive types spy on partners, among others.

Antivirus firm Avast revealed on Wednesday that its researchers recently uncovered seven so-called “stalkerware” apps on the Google Play Store, all of which have now been removed by the web giant.

Collectively, the apps had been downloaded 130,000 times, suggesting plenty of people may still be using them. Spy Tracker and SMS Tracker were the most popular, reaching a combined total of 50,000 downloads.

In a blog post describing its findings, Avast’s Jeff Elder wrote that the apps are most likely used by people keen to stalk a partner, family members, or employees — without them knowing.

To use such an app, the snoop must first gain access to the target device so that they can install the spy software.

The software can operate without the phone user’s knowledge as there’s no app icon left on the handset, or any other indication that the device is being tracked. This is because the initial download — onto the target device — directs the snoop to another site to install the actual stalkerware. Once the download is complete, the snoop is prompted to delete the initial installation, which includes the app icon.

And it’s not just the phone’s location that the snoop can track. The apps also gives access to a handset’s contact list, as well as its SMS and call history.

Commenting on the discoveries, Nikolaos Chrysaidos, Avast’s head of mobile threat intelligence and security, said: “These apps are highly unethical and problematic for people’s privacy and shouldn’t be on the Google Play Store,” adding, “They promote criminal behavior, and can be abused by employers, stalkers, or abusive partners to spy on their victims.”

Google has a team dedicated to keeping malicious apps out of the Play Store. Earlier this year, Google Play product manager Andrew Ahn said the company is working on enhancing its abuse detection technologies and machine learning systems, and also expanding its team of product managers, engineers, policy experts, and operations leaders tasked with keeping dodgy apps out of its Android store.

But the endless uploading of such software can make it a challenging job at times. In 2017, Google revealed it deleted a staggering 700,000 malicious apps from its online store, with 100,000 developers banned from submitting new software in the future.

We’ve reached out to Google to find out more about its latest efforts to purge the Play Store of stalkerware apps and will update if we hear back.

If you’re concerned about the safety of apps you’re downloading from the Play Store, we suggest you stick with well known brands, or hit the web to search for reviews of the app you’re interested in to confirm its validity.

For some new ideas on Android apps for your smartphone, you might also want to check out Digital Trends’ carefully curated list.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know
Product Review

You don't need a gaming phone, but the Red Magic 3 will make you want one

Gaming phones have arrived, and Nubia has pulled a tempting example from its top hat in the shape of the impressive Red Magic 3. A huge display, speedy performance, and more make this a dream phone for gaming.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to reset an iPhone
Mobile

It's still worth boarding this fleet of old flagship phones if you want to save

Do you really need to blow your savings to get the latest smartphone, or is it worth looking at the top phones from yesteryear? We highlight some old flagships that are still worth buying and discuss new budget phones as an alternative.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

Amazon knocks 29% off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones for Prime Day

Looking to get your hands on a premium Google Pixel phone? Now’s your chance to score amazing deals on Pixel devices. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Pixel 3 (128GB) and the Pixel 3 XL (64GB) for just $639 each.
Posted By Erica Katherina
iphone-xr
Mobile

The best prepaid phones aren't just for the budget conscious anymore

A prepaid phone, coupled with a prepaid plan, frees you from multi-year contracts and lets you organize your budget without worrying about your credit rating. It's great for people who use their phone only occasionally or for emergencies.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Don't get it twisted! These are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
t mobile sprint resume merger talks
Mobile

An unknown number of Sprint customers had their personal info stolen by hackers

Hackers stole an unknown number of Sprint users' data after breaching the Samsung.com “add a line” website, according to a letter Sprint sent to impacted customers. Names, addresses and other personal information was all taken in the…
Posted By Allison Matyus
is apple card worth it feat omg
Mobile

Is the Apple Card any better than a regular credit card? We asked an expert

The new Apple Card is integrated with your iPhone and comes with a titanium backup card for places that don’t accept Apple Pay, but how does it stack up against the competition? We asked some experts to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
best e bikes 2015 cyclist
Outdoors

Google Maps has just become a whole lot more useful for bikesharing fans

Google Maps now offers a lot more bikesharing information for riders in 24 cities globally. Starting this week, you can see the location of nearby bikesharing stations, as well as information on bike availability.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Unicode 11.0
Mobile

It’s World Emoji Day! Here are the emojis coming to Android and iPhone this year

It's World Emoji Day! Google and Apple are celebrating by releasing sneak previews of their new emojis. With new inclusions for those with disabilities and new gender-neutral options, here are some of the new emojis heading our way.
Posted By Mark Jansen
asus zenfone 6 hands on 10 3
Mobile

Keep your phone flipping with the best Asus Zenfone 6 cases

With a seamless display and the innovative flipping camera system, the Asus Zenfone 6 is a unique device that proves not every phone needs to look the same. Protect it with one of the best Asus Zenfone 6 cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
note 9 using camera
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 might not be equipped with Qualcomm's most powerful processor

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
huawei p30 pro vs oppo reno 10x zoom camera shootout cameras feat
Photography

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs. Huawei P30 Pro camera shootout: Zooming in on the action

When Huawei introduced its zoom lens on the P30 Pro, it opened up a whole new world of photographic opportunity on a smartphone. Now, Oppo's challenging it with the Reno 10x Zoom, so we've found out which is best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

What's the difference between 4G and LTE ... and does it even matter?

Wireless standards are confusing -- it doesn't matter if you're talking about 4G, LTE, WiMax, or others. Here, we break down the differences between 4G and LTE so you can make sense of how they play out in real-world scenarios.
Posted By Simon Hill