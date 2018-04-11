T-Mobile is celebrating Earth Day with $250,000 and a lot of trees

Share

Earth Day is less than two weeks away, and if ever there was a time to celebrate Mother Nature, April 22 would be it. As one of the few truly global days of celebration and recognition (after all, who on Earth doesn’t benefit from our planet?), it only makes sense that we mark the occasion with the gusto it deserves. Here to help us do just that is T-Mobile, which is promising to make it “easier than ever to make a difference.”

Much like it did last #GivingTuesday, T-Mobile is giving anyone — T-Mobile customer or not — the opportunity to trigger a donation. Anyone who tweets #TreeMobile on the next T-Mobile Tuesday (April 17) will result in T-Mobile turning that tweet into a planted tree. The Un-carrier has pledged to donate up to 50,000 trees (which the mobile service provider says is enough to fill 70 football fields with Long Leaf Pines trees) in order to help the Nature Conservancy hit their target of planting a billion trees by 2025.

Moreover, T-Mobile will donate an additional $250,000 to what the company is generally calling, “the planet.” More specifically, though, it would seem as though customers and employees alike will be able to decide exactly what that means by picking their favorite projects from among four Nature Conservancy initiatives in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

The four projects include Clean Energy, which involves building research into innovative clean energy solutions across the U.S.; Plant a Billion Trees, which would help to restore forests around the globe; Restore our Coral Reefs, which aims to strengthen and protect the marine living structures; and finally, Save the Panther, an effort to protect the Florida Panther, which is one of the world’s most endangered animals.

In addition, T-Mobile customers (as well as non-customers) will be able to make an extra impact on April 17 by texting “NATURE” to 50555. This will result in an additional $5 donation to The Nature Conservancy and will appear on your next monthly bill (it’s unclear how non-customers will be charged).

So if you’re looking for a way to give back to the planet, T-Mobile may just have the answers for you on Tuesday.