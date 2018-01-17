Watch ‘Maze Runner’ for cheap with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app

You don’t have to tell your date that you won’t be breaking the bank to take him or her to both dinner and the movies. In fact, with all the money T-Mobile will help you save, you might even encourage that order of dessert or extra popcorn. Thanks to the Uncarrier’s exclusive partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film, T-Mobile customers will soon be able to score $4 tickets to five of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Beginning Tuesday, January 23, subscribers to the mobile service provider will be able to get cheap tickets to the opening of Maze Runner: The Death Cure. And then throughout the rest of the year, you’ll be able to look forward to more $4 tickets to Red Sparrow, Deadpool 2, Alita: Battle Angel, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Like all of T-Mobile’s freebies, these tickets can be claimed through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and then redeemed using the Atom Tickets app. This isn’t the first time these companies have joined forces. In 2017, T-Mobile also teamed up with both Twentieth Century Fox Film and Atom Tickets to give customers discounted entry to War for the Planet of the Apes in theaters. This offer proved to be such a success among T-Mobile Tuesdays fans that the Uncarrier is expanding its partnership with both the film studio and the ticket service. Indeed, T-Mobile noted, movies are the most popular deals on its giveaway app.

“In 2017, we served up over 63 million awesome freebies and deals to Un-carrier customers through T-Mobile Tuesdays,” John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile, said in a statement. “Now, we are bringing this year’s biggest blockbuster movies from Twentieth Century Fox Film just to say, ‘Thank you for being a customer.’”

To claim your discounted ticket, you need to grab it first from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on January 23, then redeem it through the Atom Tickets app by January 28. You’ll be able to watch the actual Maze Runner: The Death Cure film when it debuts on January 26. Plus, throughout the year, T-Mobile will be offering lucky customers trips to attend premieres and other VIP experiences (though those will be in much shorter supply than $4 tickets).