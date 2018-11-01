Digital Trends
Mobile

Switching to the ‘Un-carrier?’ Here’s a breakdown of T-Mobile’s plans

For a limited time, T-Mobile One customers can add a new line for free

Brenda Stolyar
By

T-Mobile is the most rebellious of the four big carriers in the United States, with its “Un-carrier” moves being the ones that truly shake up the industry. Over the past few years, T-Mobile has killed two-year contracts, ended data overages, and opened up a lot of cool features to its customers. Its service is still a bit spotty in many parts of rural America, but its urban coverage can’t be beaten. If you live in an area that gets T-Mobile service, you’ll definitely want to check out the Un-carrier’s plans.

That said, we’ve broken down each of T-Mobile’s plans to help you better understand the good and the bad hidden within. Here are a few main points to get you started.

  • T-Mobile really has only one plan (with another one coming soon), whether you’re looking for a single-line or a family option. The only differences apply to it’s Plus and Plus International add-ons.
  • Its standard plan only offers standard definition when it comes to video streaming, though, lately, it has been running promotions to include HD streaming at no additional cost.
  • The T-Mobile One Plus International plan is the best plan out there for overseas travelers, by far.
  • Plans are “all-in,” meaning taxes and fees are baked into the cost of the plan.
  • T-Mobile Tuesdays is a nice — albeit, slightly gimmicky — perk, given you get free or discounted stuff on a weekly basis, like $15 Lyft credits.

T-Mobile One Unlimited Plan

 People  Line cost  Data  Total
1  $70  Unlimited  $70
2  $70 + $50  Unlimited  $120
3  $70 + $50 +$20  Unlimited  $140
4  $70 + $50 + $40 +$20  Unlimited  $160
5  $70 + $50 + $40 + $20 +$20  Unlimited  $180

Editor’s note: This is non-promotional pricing — your mileage may vary. For instance, as of this writing, a two-line plan was $100 per month.

The unlimited plan is best for families of four or more. It’s also great for individuals who are data hogs. If you don’t have internet at home and rely on your phone plan for internet access, the unlimited plan is also a great choice. However, it is expensive for individuals and small families. T-Mobile does offer a lot of perks to make this plan worth your while, though.

Families can also add on additional devices such as tablets or wearables for $20 per line per month and $10 per line per month, respectively. For the tablet, you’ll have unlimited high-speed data, texting, and 3G tethering. As for wearables, the plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data up to 512Kbps.

Under the T-Mobile One plan, the carrier announced its “Free Add-A-Line” deal. For a limited time, customers who add an additional line to their existing voice line can get another one for free via monthly bill credits. The new promotion follows a new study released by industry analyst firm Strategy Analytics, which shows that T-Mobile One customers get up to $1,550 in extra value-add per year (on top of unlimited text, talk, and data). For a family of four, the value goes up to over $5,150 per year. This is all thanks to the included benefits like free subscriptions to Netflix, Gogo’s Inflight Wi-Fi service, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and more.

Recommendations:

  • The T-Mobile One plan is best for families of three or more people because you get unlimited data for a good price.
  • Most people really don’t need to pay for the high-resolution video or tethering add-ons on a data connection, so don’t do it.
  • T-Mobile One is also great for people who travel because you get unlimited text and 3G data in more than 100 countries.

The perks of T-Mobile One

  • Unlimited texting and 3G/2G data in more than 100 countries worldwide. Calls are 20 cents a minute.
  • Unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada.
  • Unlimited text and an hour of Gogo internet access on select flights.
  • The T-Mobile Tuesdays app, which gives you free things and discounts on stuff every Tuesday.
  • With two or more lines, you’ll receive a free standard Netflix subscription

The downsides of T-Mobile One

  • Videos stream at a lower, 480p resolution when on a data connection. If you want HD video, you’ll have to pay an extra $10 a month per line for the One Plus plan, but watch for occasional promotions.
  • The tethering between your phone and other devices is limited to 3G speeds. You’ll have to upgrade to the One Plus International plan for 4G LTE tethering.
  • If you surpass 26GB of 4G LTE data, your speeds will be throttled to 2G.
  • You must sign up for Auto Pay on your bills, or T-Mobile will charge an extra $5 per line each month.

The One Plus plan includes unlimited tethering with the first 10GB of data used at full 4G LTE speeds, unlimited high-speed data in more than 140 countries, unlimited HD streaming, and unlimited Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi. It adds $10 per line to the cost of your plan, however. Here’s what it’d look like if you added it to every line.

 People  Line cost  Data One Plus  Total
1  $70  Unlimited $10  $75
2  $70 + $50  Unlimited $10 x 2  $130
3  $70 + $50 +$20  Unlimited $10 x 3  $155
4  $70 + $50 + $20 +$20  Unlimited $10 x 4  $180
5  $70 + $50 + $20 + $20 +$20  Unlimited $10 x 5  $205

Like we said, the T-Mobile One Plus International plan is the best international plan we’ve seen for overseas travelers. You gain unlimited calling to landline numbers in over 70 countries, and mobile lines in more than 30, and there are no limits on 4G LTE tethering. There’s one downside, though: It’s $25 per month. Our recommendation is that you add this only to the lines that absolutely need it. Otherwise, your five-line plan will balloon to more than $300 per month.

Let’s recap:

The perks that come with all T-Mobile plans:

  • Mobile without Borders: T-Mobile users get unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico, as well as the United States. Unlimited text and data at lower speeds is also available in nearly 150 countries worldwide, though, calls cost 20 cents per minute unless you’re on the T-Mobile One Plus International plan.
  • T-Mobile Tuesdays: Download this iOS and Android app to get free deals every Tuesday, like $15 in Lyft credit or a Frosty from Wendy’s.
  • No overages on data.

The downsides of all T-Mobile plans:

  • Spotty coverage in rural areas, however, there has been significant improvement in the last year.
  • Once you surpass 26GB of data, you may be throttled.

T-Mobile Essentials

People  Line cost (with AutoPay)  Data  Total
1  $60  Unlimited  $60
2  $60 + $30  Unlimited  $90
3  $60 + $30 +$15  Unlimited  $105
4  $60 + $30 + $15 +$15  Unlimited  $120
5 $60 + $30 + $15 + $15 + $15 Unlimited $135

T-Mobile announced a new, cheaper plan that will be available starting August 10. For a single line T-Mobile Essentials will cost you $60 for the first line, $30 for the second line, and $15 for each line after that — all of which include AutoPay. If you don’t enroll in AutoPay, it will cost you $5 more per line. You get unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S. along with unlimited 3G mobile hotspot data.

While it’s $10 less than the carrier’s T-Mobile ONE plan, there are a few downsides. For starters, video only streams up to 480p and internet speeds (as well as video quality) are throttled if you go over 50GB of data per month.

The perks of T-Mobile Essentials

  • Unlimited texting and 4G LTE data in more than 100 countries worldwide.
  • Unlimited talk, text, and 2G data in Mexico and Canada.
  • Unlimited 3G mobile hotspot data.

The downsides of T-Mobile Essentials

  • Videos stream at a lower, 480p resolution when on a data connection.
  • If you surpass 50GB of 4G LTE data, your speeds will be throttled.
  • You must sign up for Auto Pay on your bills, or T-Mobile will charge an extra $5 per line each month.

T-Mobile Simple Global

In July, T-Mobile’s International plan expanded to 70 more countries — bringing it to a total of 210 countries. With Simple Global, you will have 2G data for unlimited talk and text along with flat-rate calling at 25 cents per minute. While the plan does offer unlimited data, it’s important to note that 2G is incredibly slow and might not work well everywhere — even if it’s under the list of T-Mobile’s qualifying countries.

t mobile plans explained 2 international

But if you’re looking for high-speed data while traveling around the globe, the carrier has another option. Starting August 1, customers can purchase a new T-Mobile daily data pass for $5 per day. With the pass, you’ll get 512MB of LTE speeds, as well as unlimited talk and text. When compared to competitors like AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile does cover the greatest number of countries for half the price.

How to choose a cell phone
Mobile

What is Android fragmentation, and can Google ever fix it?

Fragmentation on the Android platform has long been criticized as a problem for security, consistency, and app development. We take a look at Google’s attempted fixes and ask if it can do more.
Posted By Simon Hill
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

What to expect from Best Buy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Don't go into Black Friday without a plan. Check out what to expect rom Best Buy Black Friday deals to get you fully prepared. We’ll be updating this page, so make sure to visit regularly to avoid missing on the best Black Friday and…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue adds more local channels, bringing the total to over 600

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

How the 2018 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 stacks up against the 2017 and 2015 versions

Apple has redesigned its biggest tablet bringing more processing power and pixels to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There's also FaceID, a new Apple Pencil, and more, but how does it measure up to previous incarnations? We compare them here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar
ipad pro 2018
Mobile

Pre-orders for new iPad Pro begin Thursday for Verizon, U.S. Cellular customers

Apple has introduced its new lineup of iPad Pro models. If you're wondering how to get your hands on one, we have you covered. Here's everything you need to know about pricing and availability for the new iPad Pro models.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Apple Watch Series 4
Mobile

WatchOS 5.1 update pulled following reports of bricked Apple Watches

Apple pulled its WatchOS 5.1 software update after a small group of users reported they installed the update only to find their watches bricked. While there's no immediate solution, Apple is working on a fix.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
how to create personalized emoji in gboard mini
Mobile

You can now create personalized emoji in Google’s Gboard — here’s how

Google released a new feature to Gboard, its keyboard for Android and iOS, which now allows you to create emoji personalized to you. It's actually quite easy to create these new personalized Emoji Minis, too. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Home Mini
Mobile

Google Assistant: The complete history of the voice of Android

Google's artificially intelligent bot, Google Assistant, is available on smart home speakers, smart home devices, iOS and Android phones, and it can do a whole lot of work on your behalf. Here are all of its features.
Posted By Mark Jansen
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 1Gbps LTE Advanced network is now up and running in more than 225 cities

Sprint announced that it successfully rolled out its 1Gbps LTE Advanced network in more than 225 cities, essentially meaning that if you live in any decently sized city in the U.S., you'll be able to take advantage of the super fast speeds.
Posted By Christian de Looper
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick 4K

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Next Page
1 of 3