T-Mobile’s ‘Thankiversary’ promotion includes free gas for a year, other prizes

T-Mobile’s been on a roll lately. Hot off the carrier’s launch of Digits — the benefit that lets subscribers forward calls and texts to another phone, a smartwatch, or PC — the self-coined “Un-carrier” is back with another promotion.

As part of T-Mobile’s “Thankiversary” event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of T-Mobile Tuesdays — a weekly promotion that gifts customers free movie tickets, ridesharing credits, takeout pizza, and more — the carrier is launching a Twitter contest: the T-Mobile “Thankathon.” Starting June 6, T-Mobile will put “tens of millions of dollars” up for grabs for eligible T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T customers, including free Lyft tickets for a year, free Baskin-Robins ice cream for a year, free gas for a year, a $2,000 StubHub gift card, and a trip for four to any event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The carriers just love to see you sweat. But this summer, the Un-carrier’s gonna help you stay chill —with ice cream, movies and a whole lot more,” John Legere, president & CEO of T-Mobile, said in a statement. “With the other guys’ ‘loyalty’ programs, they make you prove your loyalty to them. One year ago, we changed all that. With T-Mobile Tuesdays, we prove our loyalty to you and thank you for being a customer every single week with awesome free stuff. To mark the first anniversary, we’re going big, of course!”

This summer, T-Mobile will offer tickets to four movies for $4 — less than half the average box office sticker price, the carrier points out. And on June 6, customers will get free Baskin-Robbins ice cream up to $4 in value, and a Baskin-Robbins sundae for $1 when they buy one at regular price.

The freebies don’t stop there. On June 6, T-Mobile is bringing back T-Mobile Tuesday’s “greatest hits” from last year, including a free T-Mobile trucker hat, .25 cents off Shell gas, and two free movie or game rentals from Redbox. The carrier is also offering subscribers a chance to win prizes including 5,000 $25 Lyft credits, 100 LG G6 smartphones, and more.

Since the launch of T-Mobile Tuesdays, T-Mobile says customers have claimed 44 million free gifts from Major League Baseball, Vudu, Papa John’s, Shell’s Fuel Rewards Program, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lyft, and more. T-Mobile also said subscribers ordered more than 1 million Frostys from Wendy’s and 2 million pizzas over the course of the program’s first year, as well as “millions of gallons” of free Shell gas.

“Thanks to Un-carrier benefits like T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited data with taxes and fees included and the nations’ fastest LTE network, T-Mobile now tops customer satisfaction scores and net promoter scores, and Un-carrier customers are more likely to recommend T-Mobile,” T-Mobile said.