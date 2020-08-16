  1. Mobile

Telegram launches one-on-one video calls with end-to-end encryption

By

Telegram has rolled out the alpha version of its video calling feature to iOS and Android, with a promise that group calls will soon arrive on the secure messaging app.

In a blog post, Telegram said that one-on-one video calls may be launched from the profile pages of contacts, with the option to switch the video on or off at any point in the call.

The video calls on Telegram support picture-in-picture mode, so that people can check and reply to their messages while talking to a friend. The calls are also protected with end-to-end encryption, with the security confirmed by matching emojis on the screen on either end of the line.

Telegram continues to work on more features and improvements for its video call offering, saying that it is working to launch group video calls in the coming months. The upcoming feature will allow the app to jump into the videoconferencing market, which has become more crucial as people stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telegram celebrates 7th anniversary

The blog post announcing the launch of video calls also celebrates seven years of Telegram, which now has over 400 million users. Digital Trends ranks Telegram as one of the best encrypted messaging apps for iOS and Android.

In addition to video calls, Telegram has also introduced another batch of new animated emoji for additional personality in chat messages.

Telegram has always had a focus on security, with founder Pavel Durov even calling out WhatsApp earlier this year for containing dangerous and deliberate backdoors.

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook starts merging Instagram, Messenger chat features on iOS, Android

instagram gets smarter about copyrighted music in videos this photo illustration an logo seen displayed

MacOS Big Sur: Every change made in Apple’s massive software revamp

MacOs Big Sur

The best Android apps (August 2020)

best Android apps

Master Facebook Messenger with these helpful tips and tricks

facebook messenger

The best Google Pixel 4a cases and covers

google pixel 4a best features 01

The best Apple Watch accessories

Apple Watch accessories

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases and covers

Best smartphone deals for August 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Best smartwatch deals for August 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Apple ordered to pay over $500 million in fines for violating LTE patents

apple iphone xr and xs amazon deals review 5 768x479 c

Surface Duo: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s dual-screen phone

why surface duo should run windows10x in hand

The Surface Duo has arrived, and it’s a preview of a new era for Microsoft

Surface Duo

Microsoft’s Surface Duo goes on sale today for $1,400. Was it worth the wait?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: A Galaxy of competition