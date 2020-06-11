The best encrypted messaging apps for iOS and Android

Using an encrypted messaging app ensures only those with whom you are exchanging messages can actually decipher them, but not every messaging app contains this useful feature. If you want to keep your chats secret, you need a messaging app with powerful encryption software designed to prevent a range of third-parties from invading your privacy.

While there are quite a number of good encrypted apps out there, many have flaws associated with their operations, their owners, or both. For example, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are both encrypted and work quite well by themselves, but they are also owned by Facebook, which has a problematic historical relationship with privacy. Apple owns the highly regarded encrypted iMessage, but that app does not encrypt data like mobile numbers, metadata, or data stored in the cloud. While no encrypted messaging app is perfect, we round up the best ones available.

If you are considering encrypted messaging, the best way to achieve the utmost privacy is to also use a private VPN connection. Sure, using an encrypted messaging app is way better than nothing — which is to say, better than Skype, Windows Messenger, or AIM — but if you’re concerned anyone could listen in to your conversations or read your messages, then a VPN is an extra added layer of reassurance.

Signal Private Messenger (free)

Signal offers advanced privacy tech that millions of people already trust for everyday sending and receiving messages and HD voice and video calls. Powered by the open-source Signal Protocol, the app secures your conversations end to end. For Signal users, privacy is part of the app’s DNA, and it works the same way with every communication, even on slow networks. Signal is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit with development supported by users — no ads or trackers. You can use your existing phone number and address book to securely communicate. You can choose custom alerts for each contact, or completely disable sound. The app’s built-in image editing features let you sketch, crop, and flip outgoing photos.

iOS Android

Threema (free)

You can use Threema anonymously to make end-to-end encrypted voice calls, send texts and voice messages, share videos, and even conduct polls. Using the open-source NaCl cryptography library, the app encrypts all communication. It generates very little server-based data, and group memberships and contact lists are stored directly on your device, not in the cloud. Messages are deleted after delivery, and local files from conversations are also encrypted. Encryption keys generated are stored on your device to prevent backdoor access or copies. You can reply with the app’s agree/disagree feature and verify the identity of a contact by scanning their personal QR code. Each Threema user also receives a random Threema ID — which means no phone number or email address is required. This allows you to use the app anonymously without revealing private information.

iOS Android

Telegram (free)

Telegram connects people via a unique distributed network of worldwide data centers. A syncing feature lets you send and access messages from all your devices at once with the ability to start a communication on your phone and finish it on your tablet or laptop. You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos and documents, and even set up bots for specific tasks. Your entire chat history, groups, and media are securely stored in the Telegram cloud via a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie-Hellman secure key exchange. Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker and GIF platform. A Secret Chats feature allows messages to self-destruct automatically from both participating devices.

iOS Android

Dust (free)

Want to send secret texts? Dust offers you total control over your digital communications free from prying eyes, data mining, and hackers. For everyday texting and sharing photos with friends and family, or handing over private information like credit cards, or social security numbers — Dust will protect your data. It notifies you if a screenshot is taken of your messages and erases message history after 24 hours. Dust conversations are heavily encrypted and not accessible by anyone. You can even remove messages from your companion’s phone in real time.

iOS Android

Viber Messenger (free)

More than one billion people rely on Viber as their fast, secure messaging and calling app. With your data plan or Wi-Fi connection in place, you can make free international calls; send text messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers; open a group chat; and more. It is fully synced between desktop and tablet for both audio and video calls. An adjunct service called Viber Out lets you connect to landlines as well. All communications are protected with end-to-end encryption with encryption keys only on user devices. Secret Chats let you destroy every message so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber supports communities with unlimited members, complete with Chat extensions to favorite links, Viber stickers, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Spotify, and more. Optional Viber Out subscriptions consist of a bundle of minutes to call a specific destination, which are purchased in-app and renew at various intervals.

iOS Android

Wickr Me (free)

With Wickr Me, messages, voice calls, voice memos, files, images, and videos are encrypted and shared via a new key using advanced end-to-end encryption for connecting one-on-one or in groups. You can communicate in private groups of up to 10 users. Wickr does not store any metadata associated with your communications and never accesses your messages or your contact list. No phone number or email address is required to register on Wickr Me. Your address book remains private and is not stored on Wickr servers. You can set the expiration time on all your messaging content, and a shredder function overwrites all deleted Wickr content on your device.

iOS Android

Wire (free)

Wire is a secure collaboration platform that teams can use to communicate and share messages, files, conference calls, or private conversations. You can communicate through private or group conversations and share and collaborate with files, documents, and links. A one-click conference call button for voice or video meetings let you invite others through private guest rooms or use ephemeral messages and device fingerprinting. Wire is available on any device and operating system so your team can collaborate both in the office and on the road.

iOS Android

