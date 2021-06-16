iPhone displays have generally been fragile — and that’s a truth that’s held all the way from the first iPhone, through the iPhone 6S, all the way until the iPhone 11 Pro Max. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple introduced a new display technology developed in conjunction with Corning: Ceramic Shield. Ceramic Shield mixed Nano Ceramic crystals into the display glass, which Apple promises will make your phone four times as resistant to damage from drops than previous iPhones.

Time will tell whether these new displays live up to the hype, but with that much real estate, you may want to do something extra to protect that vast expanse of glass. Slapping a screen protector on your iPhone never hurts. We scouted down a variety of tempered glass protectors from reputable manufacturers at various prices — and some come with extra added health-related features. Here are some of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors.

Gadget Guard Black Ice+ Flex

If you’re willing to spend for the ultimate protection, this Gadget Guard screen protector is just for you. It uses five different integrated layers, including a fingerprint coating, hybrid flex layer, and cap sheet. together, they’re made to ensure neither the screen nor the protector will shatter or chip. It’s also made to be anti-glare and scratch resistant — the edges of the protector even provide a bit of impact protection for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. With all that, you may not feel the need for a case at all, but the protector is still slim enough to support the use of a variety of cases and doesn’t impact touch sensitivity.

Belkin Screenforce with Privacy Filter

A more affordable Belkin option, this screen protector offers a little bit of everything. The tempered glass ensures your iPhone 12 Pro Max stays free from annoying scratches, while the biocidal disinfectant microbial layer can help reduce bacteria up to 99% on the screen’s surface. But one of our favorite features is the privacy filter, which helps shade the screen when viewed at an off-angle, and helps to keep others spying on what you’re doing, no matter where you are at. The screen protector also is designed to help guard against impacts if your iPhone happens to take a fall.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Designed specifically for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, this triple-strength tempered glass shield can handle up to 5 kilograms of pressure for extra added protection against drops, bumps, and all kinds of impact. It’s precisely cut for the new model to facilitate easy Face ID unlocking, and it ships with a cleaning kit and installation frame, making it easy to install.

Speck ShieldView Glass Screen Protector

This an ultra-thin yet highly durable tempered glass screen protector from Speck. At only 0.33 mm, it retains the transparency and sensitivity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s spellbinding 6.7-inch screen, while the use of tempered glass with a 9H rating also means that it will protect this screen from most scratches and impacts. It also includes a Microban coating that will limit bacteria growth by up to 99%, helping you to stay hygienic. For those who have trouble applying protectors, it also comes with a straightforward installation kit that should help even the clumsiest of us.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This Spigen screen protector comes in a two-pack, providing tempered glass durability rated at 9H hardness and paired with oleophobic coating added in for extra fingerprint resistance. It features an easy-to-use auto-alignment kit for application onto the iPhone’s glass surface, and if you have another Spigen protector to use the kit will work for it as well.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

Chemically reinforced using a double ion-exchange process, this tempered glass protector from Belkin boasts double the impact protection of standard glass protectors. It has also been treated with lithium aluminosilicate (LAS), which makes it particularly scratch-resistant and durable, so it’s unlikely you’ll crack it unless you throw it off a parking garage or something. While it is one of the toughest protectors you’re likely to find anywhere, it’s also very slim, at only 0.29 mm. In other words, you’ll barely notice it’s there and will be able to use your shiny iPhone 12 Pro Max as you normally would.

OtterBox Phone 12 Pro Max Amplify Glass

If you want to keep your iPhone’s surface sanitary, check out OtterBox’s Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology. Co-developed with Corning to emphasize scratch resistance as well as proprietary antimicrobial attributes, this protective shield features EPA-registered antimicrobial tempered glass that shields your screen from damage and infectious microbes. It also features five-times anti-scratch properties for clarity, plus you can pair it with any OtterBox case.

Supershieldz for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Supershieldz three-pack is constructed from high-quality tempered glass for maximum scratch, drop, and bump protection. Its 2.5D rounded edge glass offers comfortable handling and eases pressure on your fingers and hand — which is handy with a phone as big as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It features 9H hardness and a nearly 100% clarity of view. Its hydrophobic and oleophobic coating reduces the occurrence of sweat and fingerprints on your screen.

AmFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max

The AmFilm is a reasonably priced tempered glass screen that will do the job of covering your iPhone 12 Pro Max’s vast display area while still accommodating most cases. It’s ultra-thin at 0.33mm, but it’s a reliable partner for your capacitive touchscreen. Durable and scratch-resistant, the surface has a hardness of 9H and is topped with an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. This product comes in a three-pack that includes the protectors, installation tray, wet wipes, and dust removal stickers.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ iPhone 12 Pro Max

The InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ is made with ion exchange technology and aluminosilicate glass, which the company touts as its strongest screen protection, coupled with anti-microbial properties embedded in the glass. It also features ClearPrint oil-diffusion technology to mask fingerprints. The Kastus anti-microbial tech promises to kill up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria, though it has not been tested for COVID-19. Ion exchange technology increases surface compression for hardness and scratch resistance. The Glass Elite+ surface has a smooth, silky finish, similar to your phone’s screen.

