The best OnePlus 8 cases and covers

The OnePlus 8 smartphone, soon to be available in the U.S., is a valuable hunk of glass and metal that starts at $700. At that price, you wouldn’t want it slipping from your fingers to splinter on a concrete sidewalk. To prevent that from happening, you’re going to need a protective case to shield it from the shocks of everyday wear and tear. Smartphone cases come in a range of styles and prices, from reasonably-priced thin, clear TPU cases to muscular military-grade protection. These are the best cases available for the OnePlus 8 so far.

Tudia Merge

The Tudia Merge case for OnePlus 8 has all the right elements — a dual-layer body that combines a high-quality polycarbonate outer layer with a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) rubberized gel skin. It provides a slim, lightweight, form-fitted, military-grade cover that’s shockproof and protects against drops, scrapes, and vibration. Precise cutouts facilitate easy access to all buttons, while the cover’s raised edges add extra screen and camera protection. It comes in four colors.

Ringke Fusion X Case

Protecting those vulnerable edges and shielding the glass from harm is the main assignment for the Ringke Fusion X Case. The slender, clear cover is transparent but durable, while a rugged exterior TPU bumper boosts your grip to prevent accidents. Lanyard holes are located on the sides to attach your own straps for extra versatility and utility. The case is compatible with most screen protectors, including tempered glass and PET film.

Anccer for OnePlus 8 Case

The Anccer is a smooth, hard, shockproof, cushioned case made from advanced polycarbonate and designed to withstand drops, bumps, and shocks. Slim and lightweight, the cover is precisely cut to accurately fit the position of buttons for easy access to all ports and controls. A 0.3mm bumper hole specifically protects the phone’s camera lens.

Avidet for OnePlus 8 Case

The Avidet is a crystal clear case that both spotlights the OnePlus 8’s attractive glass design and provides the ultimate in protective coverage with shock-absorbing soft material to guard against drops, bumps, and scratches. It also resists tearing and dust accumulation. Simple, elegant, and durable, this case protects your phone while keeping a slim profile. It’s easy to install and remove. A special grease-resistant coating reduces annoying fingerprints, and it works with most OnePlus 8 screen protectors.

Sucnakp OnePlus 8 Case

If edge-to-edge and anti-fingerprint protection of your OnePlus 8 phone are what you’re after, look no further than the Sucnakp. The soft TPU case offers full, easy-to-grip protection. The case installs easily and fits snugly with accurately-placed cutouts and raised bezels that allow direct access to all buttons.

Lbyzcase OnePlus 8 Phone Case

The Lbyzcase is a rugged but stylish and elegant soft case made of high-quality TPU to provide lasting protection to your phone. The matte texture surface design resists fingerprints and has a delicate and comfortable feel. Built-in air cushions at the four corners blunt any impact should you drop your phone. The spiderweb design on the inner wall disperses any impact and reduces the risk of heat or falls. The case also features a raised edge bumper to lift the screen and camera off any flat surface. Furthermore, it protects your phone from scratches, breaks, and cracks and supports wireless charging. Precise cutouts for quick access and tactile buttons for quick responsiveness offer a seamless look.

OnePlus Bumper Cases

When a company makes a smartphone, you can count on it to also make a great cover for it. In the case of OnePlus, the company is offering four different cover styles to choose from on its website. In addition to all the great third-party cases, also consider four first-party bumper cases as well. All OnePlus cases are currently available for pre-order and range in price from $25 to $40. Of particular interest is the classic Sandstone Bumper Case, which gives you all the style and grip you need and features a textured finish. It comes in cyan, purple, and black.

