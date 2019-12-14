The best smartphone stocking stuffers for 2019

Despite the joy and happiness holidays can bring, they can also be a pressurized time, particularly for gift giving. There are tons of holiday parties, where you’re not supposed to arrive empty-handed, perhaps not-so-subtle hints from loved ones, and of course those dreadful office travesties and not-so-secret Santa or White Elephant affairs where you’d prefer to just leave early and go home to your four-legged creature. But if you can’t get out of it, get into the holiday spirit with some cute must-have stocking stuffers for friends, family, or esteemed colleagues. We’ve unearthed some delightful wee gadgets that are small enough to stuff into a traditional hanging stocking, but moderately priced, and handy for any smartphone owner.

CarbonKlean Smartphone Screen Cleaner

Here’s a handy little device that’s guaranteed to keep your smartphone clean and shiny, eliminating fingerprints, smudges, streaks, residue, film, and bacteria. CarbonKlean uses an invisible carbon material that repels dirt and oil. After each use, as you place the wiper back into the cap, the carbon pads on each shift to create a fresh cleaning surface for your next use. It’s safe for all high-quality smartphone screens and screen protectors and lasts for more than 300 cleanings. Replaceable cleaning pads are available.

Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand for Large Phones

Photographing with your iPhone can be a challenge because of the inherent limitations on hand-held camera angles, so using a tripod is a great idea. The Flexible GorillaPod is not your ordinary tripod. Its flexible legs let you attach it to a tree, pole, or just sit on a table to get the perfect angle for shooting photos and videos. The Gorilla Pod comes with a portable stand to use while reading e-books, watching movies, or using apps. Or remove the Grip Tight Mount to attach your camera or any other quarter-inch mounted accessory, or use it with a webcam for better angles and mobility for Skype or FaceTime.

Sitake Headphone and Earphone Cord Organizer

It’s small but it’s mighty useful: The Sitake Headphone and Earphone Cord Organizer keeps you earbud cords on the straight and narrow, preventing tangling, and keeping them neat and tidy in your purse, backpack, desk, or drawer. It consists of a holder, earbuds straps holder, headset wrap winder, and cord manager cable winder in four cute colors. It also works for taming USB cords.

Esky Key Finder

If someone needs one tiny radio frequency tile to keep track of their possessions, then six probably isn’t too many either, because there are plenty of small items to lose track of every day. The Esky Key Finder comes with six key finder tiles that you can attach to small, easy-to-lose items. Then, press the color-coded buttons to locate them with the receiver sound or beep leading the way. The RF signal penetrates walls, floors, cushions, leather, and other substances to help find your item up to 98 feet (30 meters) away.

TechMatte Magnetic Car Phone Mount

One of the simplest ways to attach a smartphone to your older car dash is via a mount that attaches to the air vent. TechMatte’s minimalist design has a sturdy rubber base that holds tightly to the front air vents while a powerful magnetic head holds fast to various Samsung, Pixel, iPhone, HTC, OnePlus, or LG smartphones. The neodymium magnets produce an intense magnetic attraction and the magnetic mount phone holder plate has a smooth surface that is perfect for mounting and holding any smartphone in place. You can rotate your smartphone and swivel your display for the best view.

Awesome Screen Cleaning Ball

Here’s a fun way to keep your touchscreen smudge- and fingerprint-free. Awesome’s dual-action microfiber screen cleaning ball has an easy-to-grip ball shape that keeps your phone looking pristine — instead of gross. With its double-sided design, the microfiber pad removes surface junk while the ultra-fine pad shines and polishes touchscreens, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Wash it with a gentle liquid cleaner if it gets mucky.

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

The Truview 0.45x wide-angle lens, paired with the Clarus 15X Macro Lens lets you get more out of your smartphone camera: Get 45% more area in your photos, or magnify nearby subjects for super close-ups. It’s compatible with all iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy and Note, Google Pixel, Huawei, and other phone brands to facilitate shooting better photos of people, pets, landscapes, architecture, selfies, and more. Made of aircraft-grade aluminum and optical glass, it’s compatible with all single and dual-camera phones. The GlowClip LED fill light clips anywhere on your phone to illuminate your subject and surroundings. The TrueGrip lens clip grips tightly to your lenses while you frame your shot. Its multi-element, coated glass lenses minimize ghosting, reflections, lens flare, and artifacts. The travel case stores and protects all lens kit components while the quick-release lanyard draped around your neck is the perfect way to carry your lenses.

Fintie Screen Cleaning Pad

Designed to clean any touchscreen device you can imagine, leave it to Fintie to make even the cleaning chore a beautiful visual experience. Made of vegan leather on the back and soft microfiber cloth on the front, the cleaning pad removes dust, fingerprints, smudges, and other residues from the screen. Its elastic handle strap fits any hand, making it easy to hold the clean pad while wiping the screen. You can use it alone or carefully mist a bit of water or screen cleaner on the soft cloth to clear up very dirty surfaces. It comes with various vibrant colors and patterns in a 3 x 3-inch four-pack.

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

If you spend most of your time staring at a screen, protect your eyes with Blue Light Blocking Glasses. These computer glasses are designed to protect against blue light by using multiple layers of FDA approved blue light filter coating on both the inside and the outside of the lenses. They feature durable lightweight frames and additional coatings to help prevent eye strain and glare. This product differs from other blue light blockers with tinted lenses because they feature low color distortion lenses optimized to balance eye protection and viewing quality to minimize headaches, insomnia, eye strain, and retina damage.

HiGoing Earbud Carrying Cases

Carry your earbuds in style with the HiGoing multi-functional earphone case. Use it to store your earphones, earbuds, data cable, keys, coins, memory cards, charger, and other small objects. It’s constructed of faux leather material with a soft inner cloth lining to reduce wear and tear to your headphones. The internal network design keeps your headphones and the USB cable in place and stored separately. This compact colorful case can be stored in the outermost pocket of your backpack, purse, or luggage.

