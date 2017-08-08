Tile Pro Series locating beacons are twice as loud, work up to 200 feet away

Why it matters to you If you're prone to losing keys or wallets, Tile's new Pro Series, which can locate objects from up to 200 feet away, might be able to help.

Tile, the California-based company behind the Bluetooth beacons that attach to car keys, wallets, and other valuables you can’t afford to lose, is gearing up to launch a whole new lineup of tiny trackers. On Tuesday, Tile announced the Tile Style and the Tile Sport, two new locating beacons that round out its Tile Pro Series.

Both the Style, which features a ridged texture in satin white, and the Sport, which has a slate finish with graphite accents, improve on their predecessors’ location-tracking capabilities. The Pro Series beacons feature double the Bluetooth range (up to 200 feet) and double the loudness (from 88 decibels), a redesigned proximity sensor that delivers better accuracy, and an IP68-rated body that’s waterproof in up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes.

In addition to upgraded hardware, the Style and Sport ship with a new Tile app designed exclusively for the Pro Series. Users can see the beacons’ last known location on a map, and ring the Style and Sport with one of six preset ringtones — or use the beacons in reverse to find their phone.

“The Tile community is creating a world where everyone can find the things that matter to them,” Mike Farley, co-founder and CEO of Tile, said in a statement. “The new Tile Pro Series was built with both performance and style in mind so that Tilers can find their things wherever life takes them — whether hitting the slopes, traveling the world, or enjoying a night out.”

The launch of Tile’s new Pro series also marks the rollout of a new app for users of Tile’s legacy Bluetooth trackers, the Tile Mate and Tile Slim. In the coming weeks, owners will start to get “personalized insights” that show “more about the […] community around them and their role as a part of it.” The company says that the Tile network spans more than 230 countries and territories, and locates more than 2 million items every day, from lost cars and bikes to jewelry, pets, and passports.

Existing Tile users are getting support for voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, too. Users can say, “Alexa, ask Tile to ring my keys,” or “OK Google, ring Tile” and Alexa or the Google Assistant will ring them if they’re within Bluetooth range, or provide the last known location if they aren’t.

“When it comes to Tile, what you see is a tiny device that attaches to your things,” Farley said. “What you don’t see are the millions of Tile community members helping keep your belongings safe. Every day, we hear powerful stories of how the anonymous heroes of our community help each other simply by running the Tile app. It’s a simple action, but one that has a lasting impact,” said Farley.

The Tile Pro Series is available from Tile’s website and retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The Tile Style and Tile Sport retail for $35 each, or $60 for a two-pack, and last a full year on battery.